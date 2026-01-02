This MAGA “Journalist” Paid People to Fake Protests — and He Hoped You’d Forget!

23-year-old “independent journalist” Nick Shirley is being hailed as a hero in MAGA-world. He is supposedly doing what the mainstream press won’t with a video that has now gone viral for allegedly exposing massive Somali-linked welfare fraud in Minnesota.

The clip was amplified by Elon Musk, praised by Vice President JD Vance, and cited by President Donald Trump himself. But did you know Shirley got caught paying people to stage “news” before?

YouTuber-slash-journalist Nick Shirley is at the center of the Minnesota day care fraud firestorm. However, he was once seen paying Hispanic laborers $20 each to protest outside the White House, demanding an audience with President Joe Biden.

At the time Shirley filmed the video as if it was an organic political demonstration. The Daily Beast first reported on the content, casting doubt on Shirley’s latest claims.

Nick Shirley is clearly powerful, and we say this as his reportage has led to federal funding freezes, threats against Somali communities, and a new wave of xenophobic narratives from the highest levels of government.

CBS News in MN reports Nick Shirley went to 2 nonoperational centers, an after-school center in the morning, and an open center with video proving kids were inside. He misinterpreted the staff’s resistance to open their doors to a random group of men with kids there. pic.twitter.com/j02oufiqrj — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) December 31, 2025

However, Shirley claims he’s only a “100% independent journalist” who “[brings] the truth to all.” But his work often looks more like MrBeast-style content with a political agenda to make things worse.

Last year’s protest video (titled “I Took Migrants to Visit Joe Biden”) had Shirley rounding up people in Washington, D.C. and driving them to the White House. The “journalist” later acknowledged that everyone involved was paid!

Journalists, as most of us already know, have rules. So paying sources or participants without disclosure violates basic ethical standards. Yet Shirley’s 42-minute video, claiming to expose over $110 million in fraud by Somali-run day care centers in Minnesota, has been treated by MAGA elites as gospel.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau had surged resources to Minnesota. Then, on New Year’s Eve, Trump claimed that “they stole $18 billion.” The problem is that much of Shirley’s story is unverified.

According to NPR, allegations of fraud in Minnesota’s child care assistance program have already been investigated. Dozens of people have been convicted in unrelated cases, but prosecutors say there’s no evidence tying fraud to groups like al-Shabab.

NEW VIDEO EVIDENCE definitively proves @nickshirleyy is a lying fraud@WCCO confirmed kids go to ABC Learning Center, spoke with Director Ahmed Hasan & reviewed surveillance video for the day of Nick’s video. It proves kids were dropped off right before/after Nick stopped by pic.twitter.com/zJuRVBiRNe — aaron from queens 🇵🇸 (@aaronnarraph) December 31, 2025

Shirley’s reporting raised eyebrows as a day care manager said he visited outside operating hours. CNN filmed children being dropped off at another center while Shirley claimed it was “empty.” But the “journalist” asked his unaware viewers to decide.

Somali-run child care centers have received death threats and bomb threats as ICE ramped up operations. Entire communities are now under suspicion thanks to a video made by someone with a history of manufacturing data.

Shirley is insisting he’s the victim, though, and also accusing mainstream outlets of attacking him instead of the “FACT” of fraud. He’s even fundraising and selling $50 sweatshirts amid all this.

But if he is an “independent journalist,” who is protecting the truth?