“This Isn’t My Real Voice” — Man Reveals How Puberty and Shame Silenced His True Self, Shocking Internet

A TikTok creator has gone viral after revealing that he’s spent most of his life speaking in a voice that wasn’t truly his own, a realization that stunned millions of viewers and sparked widespread reflection online.

Timothy Daigle, now in his 40s, shared that he began using a higher, tighter tone as a teenager after being repeatedly scolded for “mumbling” when his voice started changing during puberty.

In a clip posted on August 31, 2025, which has since gained nearly 5 million views, Daigle relaxed his throat and revealed his authentic, deeper voice, admitting, “I realized I’ve been speaking in that high-pitched register my entire life.” People were shocked to witness the sudden change in the voice. ( via Daily Dot).

Watched this on tiktok last month and it was a fckn revelation lmaooo I was a late bloomer when it came to my voice. I think it got deeper later in high school. By that point, I’d already been used to speaking in a high pitch. Now when I use my relaxed voice, it sounds flat. https://t.co/NHOKD7yvwG — michael jonathan (@AJBinbrek) October 26, 2025

“This is the voice I’ve spoken to my kids, my partners, my family with since I was maybe 14 or 15,” he said, recalling how his mother’s constant complaints about his “mumbling” led him to push his voice unnaturally high. “I would squeeze my voice… This voice is the voice I speak with for a reason.”

Many said they could sense an immediate change in his energy when he began speaking in his natural, calmer tone. “Sir, I almost choked on my lunch when that silk came out,” one commenter wrote. Timothy Daigle surprisingly revealed that, reportedly, his alter ego has become his lifelong habit.

He further added that only when he relaxed his throat did his “unsqueezed voice” come out. Daigle admitted it still feels “strange” to speak in his real tone, saying, “It’s such a reflex that doing this almost feels like faking it.” He later also questioned his followers if they started speaking differently after someone did not like their voice or could not adapt to the voice change phenomenon during puberty.

Users on TikTok started sharing their thoughts on the comment section.“Your whole face changed when you relaxed your voice,” one person wrote. “I have a deep female voice and try to sound lighter- it’s exhausting.” Another joked, “This poor guy has been using his customer service voice for decades.”

A voice coach who commented on a repost of the video on X (formerly Twitter) said Daigle’s experience is more common than most realize: “I’m a voice teacher… and honestly, this is basically everyone. 99% of people’s ‘natural voices’ are just the result of what’s happened to them — nothing more, nothing less.”

During puberty, a boy’s voice typically begins to change between ages 11 and 14½. It means they are slowly embracing manhood, discovering their s*****ity, and adapting to the new and rapid emotional and physical changes in their bodies. Boys may experience vocal cracks, breaks, and sudden drops in pitch as their vocal cords adjust to the changes in their bodies.

With the production of testosterone, the male hormone, in layman’s terms, the changes mentioned above occur, marking a significant transition period in them.

For many, embracing manhood from boyhood can often come with social pressure, gender expectations, or trauma. Since a man’s voice broadly defines their masculinity, the pressure to be manly soon may lead to anxiety and other mental health issues.

Those who may face delayed changes could be subjected to bullying or peer pressure. On the other hand, those who develop a deeper voice sooner than the rest of their male friends or cousins may feel a sense of awkwardness. Either way, it’s an inevitable process of life, and there’s no shame in going through it.