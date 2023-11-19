This Is Why Travis Kelce Apologized to Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Dad

Travis Kelce, the popular tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is making headlines not just for his prowess on the football field but also for his recent Argentina trip to support none other than global pop sensation Taylor Swift. In a candid conversation with his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast New Heights, Kelce shared the behind-the-scenes incidents of his eventful weekend, including a humorous high-five mishap with Swift’s father. The podcast started with Jason’s playful inquiry about how it felt to be "the guy on the Chiefs," nudging Kelce to delve into the surreal experience of attending Swift’s Eras Tour in Buenos Aires. The limelight, however, focused on a specific moment during Swift’s Saturday night performance when she changed the lyrics of her song Karma to playfully reference Kelce, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

As per Fox News reports, Kelce, who had earlier expressed his wish to keep his private life under wraps, could not resist spilling some details about the unexpected lyric change. "Yeah, no, I had no clue that—well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. I was like, oh, she really just said that?" he candidly admitted. The conversation took an amusing turn when Jason hinted at a viral video, “You were so shocked you left Scott hanging; Scott’s over here looking for a high-five.” Travis humorously apologized, saying, “Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy,” Travis Kelce said. “Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy!”

As reported by CNN, Kelce went on to share a delightful tidbit about his interaction with Scott Swift the night before the concert. Despite Scott’s history as an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, Kelce managed to convince him to wear a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard to the show. Json playfully teased, "You're gonna let this man's devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott?" The football star also shed light on the unexpected turn of events when Swift's show had to be postponed due to adverse weather conditions. Kelce exclaimed, “She kind of prides herself on performing through things like weather or rain and things like that, but when it’s unsafe to her and her crew and everybody in the stadium, you got to do what you got to do."

"Really the only night we had a chance to go to dinner was the night the show got postponed, so we didn't wanna just go and have a blast throughout the city like we didn't care about the show. So, we made sure we stayed in the hotel and kind of kept to ourselves," Kelce said of his quality time with Swift after they grabbed dinner. "It's crazy how many sold-out shows she has," Kelce gushed. "And these venues that she keeps going to… I was blown away… It was an electric crowd, too. And for everybody who went to the shows, Taylor was on record saying it was one of her favorite places to play. So hats off to you guys for showing the love."

