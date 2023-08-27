Salma Hayek Revealed Why She’d Wear ‘Men's Suits’ to Red Carpet Events in Her Early Years

Salma Hayek is one of the most vibrant personalities in the film industry. Her flamboyant presence has certainly matched her outfits through the years as she stuns in ultra glamorous floor-length gowns and sparkly couture ensembles. In her early years, she wore some beautiful custom-made suits that were altered to perfection, complimenting her physique well. But there was a reason why she donned what she did.

Before pledging her loyalty to the luxe brand Gucci, the Grown Ups actress was through and through a Hugo Boss representative as Page Six noted. In an interview with W, she discussed the time she’d often show up in masculine-themed suits on a red carpet instead of her usual glamour-induced gowns. In a conversation with the publication hub, she talked about her experience with making an entrance with panache-filled outfits.

Salma Hayek explains why she 'wore man suits for awhile' on first red carpets

“Do you remember your first red carpet experience?” asked the interviewer. In response, she recollected not being very connected with designers back then. “I didn’t have any connections,” she said. And continued to mention the one fashion mogul she knew. “The only connection I had was to somebody I knew at Hugo Boss” confessed the actress. Then the Desperado actress reminisced wearing a ‘suit’ designed for men. “So I wore a man’s suit because no one else gave me anything to wear,” notes Hayek about the 1996 premier of her movie, The Birdcage.

This wasn’t the only occasion in which she showed up in a suit. In an interview with Vogue India in 2021, Hayek pondered over the difficulty of discovering her aesthetic in Hollywood. She went on to explain how ethnicity played a pivotal role in discovering her unique persona concerning style.

“I’m Mexican, I’m also very short, which doesn’t help with the weight and doesn’t help with the design” added Hayek. But instead of conforming to the usual norm of succumbing to thoughts of giving up, she improvised and took a chance with what she had. “But, you know, I was ingenious. I took chances” she admitted with pride.

Through the years, she’s evolved and shone as bright as ever. The actress recently posted a picture of her casual and chic outfit while on vacation in Mexico. She posted a carousel of her fun time at the golden-hued beach with a beautiful rocky arch in the background. The Frida actress sported some loose white pants. She paired it off with a dexterously stitched black crochet bralette. Her retro-themed hair included two cute braids. Finally accessorized herself with a layered necklace and sunglasses.

The best part, she was atop an amber horse with beautiful brown locks as the two basked in the afterglow of the sun. In one of the videos in her post, she and her horse trotted along the shoreline with the teal waves crashing on the rocks and the sandy beach. She captioned the post as, “Chasing sunsets.”

