Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has offered a surprising prediction regarding Donald Trump's potential ability to vote for himself in the 2024 election. In an interview with Fox Business' Neil Cavuto, Christie speculated about a scenario where Trump, if nominated by the GOP, might face legal challenges preventing him from casting a vote for himself.

Christie pointed to the possibility of Trump being a convicted felon by the time of the election due to the numerous charges he faces in four criminal cases, including those related to the January 6 Capitol riot. The former governor suggested that a trial just before Super Tuesday could lead to a conviction, preventing Trump from participating in the democratic process, as per HuffPost. Christie emphasized the significance of Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, testifying against him, indicating that conservative voters might be swayed by the words of someone once close to the former president.

While Trump's legal issues haven't noticeably affected his standing in the polls, Christie argued that a conviction would be different. He highlighted the shift from a liberal prosecutor discussing Trump's alleged crimes to Meadows, a conservative figure, making accusations. Christie asserted, "It will be his former chief of staff saying he... committed crimes because you wouldn’t need immunity if you hadn’t committed crimes, and that Donald Trump committed crimes on his watch. That’s very different for conservative voters to hear that from Mark Meadows than to hear it from [Justice Department special counsel] Jack Smith."

The former governor acknowledged the unconventional nature of the situation, noting, "The question’s going to be, is there going to be somebody who’s willing to stand up to him until that moment so that it’s not decided? And, that’s why I said recently, I’m in this through the [GOP nominating] convention."

Responding to Cavuto's skepticism that Trump supporters would turn to Christie, the former governor expressed confidence, stating, "It’s hard to imagine, but they like [incumbent President] Joe Biden less than they like me." Christie seemed prepared to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination and indicated a belief that a conviction could significantly impact the dynamics of the race.

Recently, Christie warned of a GOP 'death sentence' if Trump becomes the 2024 nominee, urging fellow Republicans to challenge the ex-president, as per USA Today. Christie predicts losses in the presidency, both houses of Congress, and across the board if Trump leads. He labeled Trump as 'political poison' and questioned candidates like Nikki Haley for not confronting Trump's chaos. Christie sees Haley as vying for second place, emphasizing the need for Trump's defeat for the party's 2024 prospects.

Christie's prediction aligns with his past comments about Trump's legal troubles. He previously emphasized, “Donald Trump is not going to be able to beat [President Biden] from a courtroom in Washington, D.C., while he’s fighting his indictment,” as per The Hill. In October, he even remarked on CNN's State of the Union that Trump would struggle to beat President Biden while facing indictments and pointed to Meadows accepting immunity as a significant challenge for the former President. As the Republican primary season approaches, Christie continues to warn of potential consequences for the GOP if Trump secures the nomination.

