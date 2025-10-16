“This is Getting Gross” — Eric Trump Triggers Backlash After Saying ‘My Dad’ Is “Saving God”

Eric Trump is promoting his new book Under Siege, and stirring a lot of talk. He appeared for a chat with far-right podcaster Benny Johnson. There, he claimed that the MAGA movement his father, Donald Trump, started, is “saving Christianity” and even “saving God.”

Eric said, “So many factors are coming together,” as he pointed to his father’s Gaza peace deal, as proof of “peace in the Middle East.”

Talking about his book, he said it tells “the trials and tribulations and twists and turns to get to where we are today.” He added that “humanity” is in a better place because of the Trump administration. To quote him, “We’re saving Christianity. We’re saving God. We’re saving the family unit. We’re saving this nation.”

Eric went on to say, “I mean, DEI is out of the window, Benny. You no longer have Colin Kaepernick kneeling for the national anthem. You no longer have Budweiser going woke as hell. All of this is dead. We have a return to people going to church.”

He said America is returning to “valuing their children,” the “white picket fence,” and the “American dream.” He stated, “People can coexist with each other without having to pick up arms and destroy people for no reason whatsoever.”

Eric Trump called it “a beautiful time” and added that his father “will go to heaven for all of that.” “God absolutely guided his journey in ways that you’ll learn in Under Siege, in this part of the story.” His comments come right after Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he’s “not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven.”

He’s also said before that if he ends the war in Ukraine, “this will be one of the reasons” he might get to heaven. But critics have called his remarks hypocritical. They took the example of his immigration crackdowns that split up families, his threats to deploy troops in U.S. cities, his prosecutions of political opponents, and his use of the government shutdown to cut key agencies.

Following his comments, Eric drew massive heat online. One user on X wrote, “It’s people like this, who think they have faith in God, but don’t, that are the problem. God does not need saving. You do.” Another comment read, “Eric Trump believes he is more powerful than God… Well, the ego matches the name.”

The criticism kept coming. One post on X read, “Eric Trump: “We’re saving Christianity. We’ve saving God. We’ve saving the family unit. We’re saving this nation.” Man saving God -a new religious concept.” Another user was very upfront. They stated, “He better watch out… he’s not saving God. God has been saving us and the Trump family’s Messaih complex is getting old. I voted for DJT but this is getting gross.”

Eric Trump has long courted his father’s Christian nationalist base. He’s said he lives a “clean, positive life” by waking up at 4:30 a.m. to say the Pledge of Allegiance and the Lord’s Prayer with his kids.

He’s also appeared with self-proclaimed Christian “prophet” Julie Green, who prayed on camera in 2022 that God would “bring back” Donald Trump to the White House, without an election.