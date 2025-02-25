This Hollywood Star is Crushing Hard on Barack Obama—No, It’s Not Jennifer Aniston!

Jennifer Aniston and Obama affair rumor reigned on the internet until a few weeks ago. Speculations arose that the Friends star was romantically involved with the former president after a purported message went viral, claiming Aniston herself admitted to the affair. Meanwhile, Barack Obama was already dealing with gossip about his marriage to Michelle. Turns out, Jennifer wasn’t the only actress who had been linked to the ex-president. Jenna Ortega, best known as the Wednesday star, is also connected to Obama. Although, in her case, it’s more “one-sided.” She has now spent enough time in Hollywood not to get starstruck, but before her fame, she had a major crush on an A-list public figure, and yes, as you guessed, it’s none other than Mr. Obama.

The 44th US president took over the White House when Ortega was only six. While most kids of her age were dreaming about the Disney worlds, she began taking an interest in Barack Obama. By the time he began his second term, little Jenna was already 11 and heads over heels for the president. It was also revealed that she watched the inauguration fully in awe.

However, the actress didn’t sit idle. She wanted to reach Obama, but it wasn’t that easy given his status, but Ortega tried regardless. Initially, she began penning letters to the former president, expressing her admiration and respect for him. But as expected, she didn’t receive any response and decided to change her method. The Wednesday star took a bold step and hoped to connect with Oprah Winfrey, who was known to have been friends with the Obamas for many years now.

“I started writing him letters, and I would write Oprah letters because I saw that they were friends in magazines,” Jenna told Deadline on 20 Questions podcast. She added, “So I was obsessed with this woman [Oprah]. Like, ‘Please let me meet Barack, ‘Barry,’ whatever.’”

Who was Jenna Ortega’s very first crush?🤔 The answer was a very surprising: Barack Obama 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZRroyU908v — 🇺🇲 Jordan Iverson 🇨🇦 (@MidGround_) August 26, 2024

With time, Ortega grew up, and her childhood crush on Obama faded naturally. However, something came around, her meeting with Oprah Winfrey. In 2018, the Cal native unexpectedly met the legendary talk show host while attending the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time. However, when she finally crossed paths with Lady O, Jenna was completely starstruck. The kid who once wanted to meet her to connect with Obama completely forgot her childhood agenda. Luckily, she had a chance to talk with Oprah at the after-party, although she couldn’t say a word on the red carpet.

Now, Jenna Ortega is older, but she still wants to meet the 44th US president. Despite her rapid rise to fame, she hasn’t had a chance to experience it yet. When asked if she looks forward to meeting Barack Obama, the actress replied, “I’m waiting on it. I’m waiting on a response on those letters.”

We don’t know how soon Jenna’s wishes will come true, but one thing is for sure: if Obama replies to her fan mail, it will go down in history as an iconic reunion.