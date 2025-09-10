‘This Aged Nicely’ – Gavin Newsom Roasts JD Vance Over Trump’s Creepy Epstein Note

Now that the House Oversight Committee has released Donald Trump’s notes and Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is back on Vice President JD Vance’s tail.

He has mocked Vice President JD Vance for his full-throated defence of Donald Trump after the earlier release of a controversial letter.

The letter was first reported by The Wall Street Journal in July. However, Trump and his allies, including Vance, had dismissed it at the time. But now the letter, drawing and more evidence of novelty gift times given to Epstein by Trump have resurfaced.

The Democrats on the House Oversight Committee made public Epstein’s infamous “50th birthday album.” Among several scandalous entries was a note.

Trump’s love letter to Epstein. Trump’s a pedo. pic.twitter.com/rMypyQwVjw — Agent Self FBI (@RetroAgent12) September 8, 2025

“A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the letter read. The note has Trump’s name and a jagged signature that critics claim mimics pu— hair.

Trump has repeatedly denied writing any such note and has blasted the report as “false, malicious, and defamatory.” He has also sued the wall street journal for $10 billion. Dow Jones, the Journal’s parent company, and its owner Rupert Murdoch are named in the lawsuits as defendants.

“These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures,” Trump said.

When these pictures made the rounds first, back in July, JD Vance rushed to defend President Trump. In a fiery post on X, the Vice President said:

Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullshit. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it. Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump? https://t.co/KHsTFOSl34 — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 17, 2025

“Forgive my language, but this story is complete and utter bull—. The WSJ should be ashamed of publishing it.”

He even went further and demanded evidence.

“Where is the letter? Would you be shocked to learn that they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?” Vance wrote

The full birthday album also included names like Bill Clinton and Alan Dershowitz in a “friends” section. Yet, Vance didn’t back down. Rather, he has doubled down and has accused Democrats of weaponizing Epstein’s legacy.

“The Democrats don’t care about Epstein. They don’t even care about his victims. That’s why they were silent for years,” Vance wrote. “The only thing they care about is concocting another fake scandal like Russiagate to smear President Trump with lies.”

This was too good to be true for Cali. Gov. Newsom who is on a roll trolling President Trump and his administration. He couldn’t resist going after Vance after that. On X, he quoted Vance’s July defence and wrote, “This aged nicely.”

This had added fuel to the fire on the rivalry between Vance and Newsom.

All the while, White House is scrambling to control the narrative, still sticking to their guns saying that Trump did not write it. Some of Trump’s faithful went ahead and blamed the signature on autopen.

So Republicans think that someone forged Trump’s signature on a letter 22 years ago before Epstein was ever accused, gave it to Ghislaine Maxwell who put it in a book 14 years before Trump ran for President? For what? Why? pic.twitter.com/f1YtXlNZOX — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 9, 2025

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has again insisted that Trump had nothing to do with the note.

“It’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” she said.

Deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich went a step ahead and posted a comparison of Trump’s historical signatures. He claimed the birthday note was inconsistent.

But critics argue the handwriting bears similarities to letters Trump sent to Rudy Giuliani in the late 1990s, leaving the controversy unresolved.