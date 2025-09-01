“They’re Total Frauds” – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement Ignites Wild Conspiracy Theory Tied to US Government and NFL

Pop star Taylor Swift’s much-awaited engagement to her boyfriend and NFL player, Travis Kelce, broke the internet last week. The couple dropped the news through a joint Instagram post, where they adorably captioned their announcement, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The post generated over 35 million reshares as comments were turned off. While die-hard Swifties who grew up grooving to Taylor Swift’s songs, weaving their own love story in their heads, were over the moon, several others were busy churning out conspiracy stories surrounding the engagement.

According to the outlet Tyla, one user on the popular platform TikTok indulged in a massive rant. Posting as msbaylee, she began, “I will die on this hill and no one can change my mind—but I’ll start by saying sorry to all the Swifties; no judgment intended.” Her rant took an aggressive turn as she wrote, “I honestly think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are total frauds.”

She later called the couple’s engagement “total nonsense”. She claimed, “I don’t know if most people realize this, but the NFL and the U.S. government are practically two peas in a pod.” The user argued that the Department of Defense and the National Guard “essentially pay the NFL to drive military recruitment.”

Lastly, she said, “When you’re that famous, nothing matters except publicity, money, and climbing the ladder. It’s all a scam.” The post quickly went viral, gaining over 180,000 likes and sparking heated debate in the comments. Some users supported her views and claimed that Travis Kelce seems miserable with her since he started seeing her in 2023, compared to his relationship with his ex, Kayla Nicole.

taylor getting engaged is the most calculated, considered, PR stint ever to hit the news stand. The clothes, the ring, the set up. T & T are not only riding off their affection for one another but also the heat from the press!!!!! — angel🧸 (@anegeilis) August 28, 2025

Another added, “The NFL season is about to begin, and Taylor’s dropping a new album. People will say it’s love, but it’s clearly PR.” The comments come as Taylor Swift announced the title of her 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’. The teaser clip was shared during a promo for Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, after which she officially engaged the player.

Meanwhile, one fan, still loyal to Swift, admitted, “I’m a Swiftie for life, but this seems shady. Taylor gains nothing here; he gains everything.” Others slammed the user on the streaming platform and questioned why a billionaire like Taylor Swift needs a PR relationship to boost her image when she’s one of the greatest pop stars with 14 legendary Grammy wins and a robust legacy.

the amount of people i see saying taylor and travis’ engagement is a PR stunt… r y’all okay? if you think taylor messes around w love for fun, then you’re not paying attention. just weird. y’all hate to see her win and you pmo. go worry bout ur own love life. — lexie🦋🪩 (@xswiiizx) August 26, 2025

Furthermore, Swift and President Trump have never seen eye to eye when it came to their political views. Last September, during his election campaign, Taylor was supporting his opponent, Kamala Harris, and the 79-year-old republican candidate took a dig at her. He posted on his platform, Truth Social, and wrote, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

#TaylorSwift has made a new Spotify playlist for her hugely awaited new album ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’, featuring 22 songs, all produced by Max Martin and Shellback who are rumored to be the producers of her new album, expected to drop in October…👏🔥👑🧡 pic.twitter.com/6huwIo5zew — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) August 12, 2025

There were many such instances where Trump continued to insult the pop icon. However, Taylor Swift has not publicly responded to most of Trump’s comments and maintained a calm and composed stance. She is bright, bold, and successful, and clearly does not need anyone else to teach her what’s right for her. She knows that the world will always have something to say, whether it’s good or bad, so she might as well make her own choices and keep slaying.