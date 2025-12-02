They Started Their Date With Wine – Then the Cannibal Ate His Girlfriend’s Brain to Summon the Devil

The year 2018 witnessed one of the most crimes committed by a cannibal killer in Russia. The 23-year-old culprit, Dmitry Luchin, is still known as one of the most terrifying criminals in the country’s history. His notoriety comes from the moment he murdered his girlfriend, Olga Budunova, and then left traces of his darker intentions while deeply mutilating the body of the 45-year-old woman. The incident occurred when Luchin visited Olga’s residence on the pretext of celebrating International Women’s Day with her.

Their day together began with a glass of wine, after which Dmitry, shockingly, smashed the bottle on her head multiple times. As the severity of the repeated strikes killed Budunova, the man then proceeded to dismember her body piece by piece using a meat cleaver. The horror was still not over when Luchin and calmly cooked and ate parts of her brain, drinking her blood alongside it that he had drained from her corpse.

The Russian man then did the unthinkable and continued to mutilate his girlfriend’s body. He cut and extracted her stomach, chopped off her ears, only to place one of them on Budunova’s mouth and the other on her pet cat’s petri dish.

According to a report by Express, Dmitry Luchin continued with maiming the corpse of his girlfriend and had absolutely no intention to stop. Going full cannibal at that point, he drew several obscene markings on her body using her blood and a striking purple nail polish. It is believed that he was an ardent worshipper of the devil, and by murdering his partner, he was practicing the occult. Luchin used the woman’s blood and painted demonic symbols on the door, as he planned to summon Lucifer himself.

The investigators were left aghast with the gory details of the case. Prosecutors agreed that Luchin had, in fact, developed a fascination with serial killers alike. Investigations revealed that the 23-year-old had spent hours on eerie, unaccounted websites which revolved around similar murderers in the past.

During the trial of his case, Dmitry left everyone shocked when he suddenly began reciting an odd poem that nobody had ever heard. He was still inside the metal cage that held him as he narrated the unknown verse. In defense of his crimes, Luchin corrected that he was neither a maniac nor a murderer or cannibal. He instead chose to identify himself as a student, poet and sportsman. These merely roused more curiosity about his mental health status, nonetheless.

Furthermore, Luchin spent his time inside the court ranting about another notorious serial killer named Andrei Chikatilo from the Soviet Union. But he was promptly cut off from doing so by Judge Alexey Stanovsky. Surprisingly, medics found the culprit to be of sound mental health, which only prompted the judges to convict him of murder with special cruelty.

He has been serving a 19-year sentence in a strict-regime penal colony. Considered as one of the most horrifying crimes, neighbors still remember the crime scene of the murder. It looked straight out of another world, as people were shaken by shock and horror in equal measure. The brutality and ritualistic nature of the crime shocked Russia entirely and even drew some sort of international media attention.