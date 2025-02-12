“They Lied About Kendrick’s Numbers!”—Internet Slams Roc Nation for Shutting Down Comments on Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Tweet

After Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, Roc Nation announced that the rap sensation had broken all records and had emerged as the most-watched Halftime Show in history. After Roc Nation released the tweet, netizens started debating about it online. The organization that Jay-Z founded, reportedly turned off their comments on the particular social media post that shared the news. Since then, online users have been taken to X, formerly Twitter, to react to the same.

They even shared an Apple Music post on their official Instagram account on Jan 12. In the post, Roc Nation stated in the caption that referred to K. Dot’s most recent performance: “We’ve broken the record again! The most watched Apple Music Halftime show EVER, with 133.5 Million viewers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

The comments for this social media post were also turned off at the time of writing the article. In the meantime, the Associated Press even reported that the iconic musical performance garnered an average of 133.5 million views, which is a 3% increase from the previous year’s halftime performance by Usher.

Back in 2019, Roc Nation partnered with the NFL to become their Live Music Entertainment Strategist. Since then, the company has been the sports league’s adviser about the selection of artists who’d perform at the halftime shows for several years now. However, from the time Roc Nation released the post, netizens have taken to the internet to express their opinions on the company’s decision to turn off their comments.

Several internet users expressed their exasperation on X and concluded that RC Nation was lying about Lamar breaking the record. The online comments read: This is a lie though,” an online user said. “Such a blatant lie smh. All this to take shots at Drake,” another X user said. “Drake fan base and reach is so big it’s got labels turning off the comments,” another internet user remarked.

They lied so bad. Billboard reported that the actual number for ushers halftime performance was 123.4 million, so according to them it dropped 70 million? They’re always the first to report the news and they’re always lying. Money can fluff numbers especially in partnerships pic.twitter.com/BRo0C3NwkM — Boochie is the Name (@stoppfeenin) February 11, 2025

As evident now, many believed that Roc Nation lied regarding their statistics to take a dig at Lamar’s nemesis and fellow rap mogul, Drake. Some of the comments read: “It’s like a meme coin scam lol,” an X user said. “Seems like Roc Nation is behind a lot of shady bullsh*t,” another internet user said. “This is insane industry planting,” a netizen opined.

The now controversial announcement from Roc Nation comes just after Kendrick gave a seemingly victorious performance at the world’s largest musical stage. It was also one of the most anticipated performances because of Lamar’s lengthy rap beef with Drake last summer. Meanwhile, some reactions said, “I know something was up,” and an X user said, “Exactly, there is no way he did those type of numbers,” a platform user said.

Roc Nation is so arrogant that instead of deleting the tweet because it spreads misinformation.. they choose to limit the comments so you can’t comment underneath. This company is so embarrassing 💀🌚 https://t.co/75HuygaG0d — ❦ (@JAESREVENGE) February 11, 2025

Previously, Fox News reported that Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show performance witnessed a larger audience. His performance was bigger than the Big Game itself, which was played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The game on Sunday collected an average of 126 million views, where the Eagles won the game with a final score of 40 to 22. Kendrick Lamar was so close to the pop sensation Michael Jackson’s legendary performance in 1993.

His performance reportedly garnered 133.4 million views, as per ABC News. Even the Hollywood Reporter claimed that Kendrick Lamar’s famous diss track Not Like Us recorded an increase in listenership of 430% just three hours before the halftime show. Roc Nation even reported that the halftime show was also trending at Number 1—spot globally on YouTube.

Kendrick Lamar brought stars like SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, DJ Mustard, and Serena Williams during his performance. Lamar performed hit tracks like Squabble Up, Peekaboo, Humble, DNA, TV Off, All The Stars, and Not Like Us.