Kendrick Lamar’s Viral Jeans At Super Bowl 2025 Were Actually Reserved For THIS A-Lister

Kendrick Lamar set the Super Bowl on fire, and that is an understatement. During halftime of Super Bowl LIX, Samuel L. Jackson introduced Kendrick Lamar. He came out with his entourage dressed in the colors of the United States flag. He performed his mega-hit song ” Not Like Us.” Kendrick Lamar performed for 13 minutes, keeping the crowd engaged while looking as good as it gets.

Lamar’s stylist, Taylor McNeil, put him in a Martin Rose jacket, Celine flare jeans with a custom NAHMAS tee, and Nike Air DT Max ’96 sneakers. Taylor definitely knew what she was doing, and Lamar’s swag did absolute justice to her vision.

Out of everything Lamar wore, what caught everyone’s attention were The Jeans. Kendrick came out wearing $1,300 Celine jeans, which definitely triggered millennials. Taylor snuck these jeans out of other A-Listers’ possible list of outfits. Originally procured for Timothée Chalamet, these jeans served their purpose for the night and kept everyone talking.

People had hilarious responses to boot-cut jeans, which were clearly longer for the short frame of the Pulitzer prize winner singer.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl jeans were originally for Timothée Chalamet, are size 29 women's

Lamar is 5’5”, and Chalamet is 5’10”. No wonder jeans meant for Timothée were “a tad bit longer” on Kendrick Lamar. This cued all the jokes the internet could come up with.

One user on X wondered why Lamar was wearing his high school girlfriend’s jeans. Another quipped that Kendrick Lamar’s jeans were screaming that he was not just a mom but a cool one, definitely referencing millennium memes.

My high school girlfriend used to wear the same flared jeans that Kendrick is wearing right now.

Another internet user expressed their love for Lamar, saying that they love the star and his music and have no idea of fashion. However, they still wondered why Lamar was wearing the 2007 bootcut jeans.

Aside from this pair of Flared Jeans that received hilarious responses from the internet, Kendrick was also sporting a $68,000 diamond Rahiminov brooch on his hat.

#kendricklamar also wore this diamond Rahaminov brooch on the back of his hat

The fashion at Super Bowl halftime was definitely the talk of the town. No one was caught wearing anything that didn’t gel well with the symbolism for the evening. Samuel L. Jackson came out wearing an “Uncle Sam” costume, in contrast to a white man wearing those clothes in pop culture history. Back-up dancers were wearing the colors of national flags and sported durags. Female performers even had their hair dyed as per the color coordination.

SZA sported a red ensemble in comparison to Lamar’s white and blue jacket. She accessorized her monochromatic look with red high-top sneakers, a lace and mesh corset, laced-up leather leggings by Los Angeles designer Ashton Michael, and a boxy leather jacket by Born x Raised.

Guest appearance by Serena Williams in a blue denim skirt and matching jacket tied all the colors and clothes together.