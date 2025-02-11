The Shocking Price of Kendrick Lamar’s Diamonds at the Super Bowl Half-time Performance Will Blow Your Mind!

Before the Kansas City Chiefs faced a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, all eyes were on Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. That was introduced by none other than Hollywood icon Samuel L. Jackson and tennis legend Serena Williams. The performance featured SZA and had fans divided. Some called it “epic” but others expected more from the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper.

Even though the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show drew mixed responses from the audience, there’s this point that one can’t miss! Kendrick Lamar was dripping in nearly $1 million worth of diamonds as he took center stage. Even though there have been certain controversies and people talked about his height as well, now the focus is on something different. The Grammy-winning rapper flexed custom diamond pins, a massive eye-shaped ring, and a platinum chain! The eye-grabbing display has left fans speculating whether it was a nod to his ongoing feud with Drake.

According to Maxwell Stone, Kendrick’s head-turning accessories have some wonderful price tags. The Diamond Pins cost $80,000 in total. Two custom Rahaminov pieces adorned his backward baseball cap: an angel wing pin ($30,000) and the Half Moon Sunset Diamonds pin ($50,000) featuring over 100 round-cut diamonds. Next in line is the ‘Eye’ Diamond Ring, with a total valuation of $500,000! This show-stopping piece by celebrity jeweler Eliantte featured a large round-cut diamond at its center of smaller stones surrounding it. Further flanked by two pear-cut diamonds, this ring alone cost half a million dollars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA Mission (@thelamission)

Then, of course, the controversial Platinum Chain with a whopping price of $400,000! Lamar wore a thick diamond-studded chain with a lowercase ‘a’ pendant. Fans believe there is a high chance that this could be a sharp jab at Drake and took the example of Lamar’s “a minor” line in “Not Like Us.”

In total, Lamar’s Super Bowl jewelry collection came in at an eye-watering $980,000! Well, that’s nearly a million-dollar flex on one of the biggest stages in the world.

#kendricklamar hit the Super Bowl stage in style, performing “Not Like Us” while sporting a $68,000 diamond brooch from Rahaminov Diamonds and the A Minor chain #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/YVGSiONqha — Who Wore What Jewels (@wwwjewelsdaily) February 10, 2025

Whether you were there for the music or the spectacle, Kendrick Lamar made sure his bling got as much attention as his bars.