Fans were shocked to learn Kendrick Lamar’s height during his 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance. The 37-year-old rapper took over the stage to deliver his controversial performance at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The performance was during the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles showdown this Sunday evening.

Kendrick performed a slew of his blockbuster hits and was even joined by SZA for a special guest performance. But there was something that seemed to be getting the most attention, and that was…his height. The rapper reportedly measures five-foot-six inches tall, and many of his fans on social media platforms did not realize his small stature.

I didn’t realize Kendrick was so short he’s never beating the cutie patootie allegations — ✨bi-nosaur✨ (@strugglesaurus) February 10, 2025

Fans did not waste any time and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their opinion and surprise after seeing the musician on stage at the iconic sporting event. ‘Bro, why did no one tell me Kendrick Lamar was three-foot-six?’ one person sarcastically commented following the performance. ‘How did I not know Kendrick Lamar was only five-foot-six?’ asked someone else. ‘I was wondering why everyone looked so much taller than him lol.’

‘Idk much about current rap but I’d never guessed Kendrick Lamar is five-foot-six,’ another person shared. ‘I could tell Kendrick is short, it says he’s five-foot-five. I don’t know he looks really short,’ a user’s tweet read. ‘Kendrick is a great representation for short little cutie pie haters,’ a fifth said.

‘Kendrick is about five-foot-four with the vibes of someone at least six-foot-two,’ a person wrote. While a lot of fans were busy analyzing Kendrick’s height, others slammed his performance. Some even branded it as the ‘worst halftime show ever.’ During the halftime show, he also took a dig at his hip-hop rival, Drake.

Drake had also sued Kendrick and his record label, Universal Music Group, over Lamar’s controversial song Not Like Us. It is the same song where Kendrick calls Drake a ‘certified paedophile’ – Kendrick still went on to perform the song. However, he omitted the word.

They timed the show based on Kendrick’s height? Because it was short asf — . (@LewisWinAgain) February 10, 2025

Lamar started the performance on top of the 1987 Buick Grand National GNX, the unique vehicle that serves as the title of his record. In an early indication that he wasn’t in New Orleans to play crowd-pleasers, he performed an unidentified and unreleased song that was referred to as Bodies on the Kendrick Lamar subreddit. His attire, which included a varsity jacket by British designer Martine Rose and the most amazing boot-cut jeans, which he purchased from American Eagle in the mid-00s, conveyed a sense of self-possession.

Kendrick Lamar’s Full Super Bowl Halftime Show performance #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/OxZED0YXDn — popculture (@notgwendalupe) February 10, 2025

Dancers in red, white, and blue tracksuits swarmed the stage as the performance warmed up with Squabble Up and Humble. This was an homage to the Americana of the event and a sign of solidarity between Compton’s two opposing gangs. As Trump watched (and was said to have gone long after), the moment was heavy with significance as the all-African American dance company began to interplay to form the American flag.