“They Don’t Know Me” — Melania Trump Once Hit Back at Claims She Married Donald Trump for Money

First Lady Melania Trump’s marriage to President Donald Trump has long been the subject of public scrutiny and speculation — even before they ever set foot in the White House.

From the beginning, their relationship drew attention not only because of Donald’s larger-than-life personality but also due to the striking 24-year age gap between them. Many wondered whether Melania, a Slovenian model making her way through the competitive world of fashion, had fallen for Trump out of genuine affection or for his immense wealth and status.

That speculation has followed the couple for decades. Though Melania Trump has mostly remained private about her personal life, there was one particular moment early in their relationship when she decided to address those assumptions head-on.

Back in 1999, when Donald Trump was still a well-known real estate mogul and television personality, Melania sat down for an interview with ABC News correspondent Don Dahler (via Irish Star).

At the time, their relationship was still relatively new, and the public was already questioning her motives.

Dahler, in what appeared to be a probing attempt to get to the truth, asked Melania Trump directly about her feelings toward Trump — and whether she was with him for love or money. Melania calmly dismissed the rumors, asserting that those who accused her of being a gold digger didn’t actually know her at all.

“You know, the people, they don’t know me,” she added. “People who talk like this, they don’t know me.”

Still, Dahler pressed further, pushing the point with a sharp comparison. “Well, you don’t see many 26-year-old supermodels on the arm of a 53-year-old car mechanic,” he said.

The question was meant to challenge Melania’s claim — to suggest that if Donald weren’t wealthy, she might not be with him.

Rather than taking offense, Melania Trump hit back with confidence and composure. She explained that money and material possessions could never replace a genuine emotional connection.

“You know what, you can’t sleep or to hug or to talk with beautiful things, with beautiful apartment, beautiful plane, beautiful cars, beautiful houses, you can’t do that,” she maintained.

Melania continued, emphasizing that she was with Trump because of their bond, not his bank account.

“You could feel very empty. And if somebody said, ‘You’re with the man because he’s rich and famous,’ they don’t know me.”

More than two decades later, the First Lady continues to project an air of independence and mystery — rarely addressing rumors or public opinion. Donald and Melania Trump first met at a Fashion Week party at the Kit Kat Club in New York City in September 1998.

They tied the knot in January 2005, with a lavish reception in the ballroom at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate. In March 2006, the couple welcomed their son, Barron Trump.