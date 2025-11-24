‘They Don’t Go to Mass but They Do Enough’ – Irish Priest Defends Trump Family’s Place in Heaven

Years ago, in the Irish village of Doonbeg, a local Irish priest named Father Joe Haugh welcomed two visitors. They were none other than Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The brothers had stopped by their family’s golf resort and decided to take a trip into town. They explored some local pubs, and that’s where they met Fr. Haugh.

The priest is known around town for his warm nature and humor. He greeted them with a gift: a framed photograph of Doonbeg Castle. The gist was a small gesture but a meaningful one, something that reflected his appreciation for what the Trump family had brought to the area.

Fr. Haugh had once joked that he’d “save Trump a place in heaven.” When he met the current President’s elder sons, he extended the promise to the entire family. He told them, “The whole Trump family’s space in the afterlife is secure.”

Speaking to the Press Association at that time, Fr. Haugh explained why he personally wanted to thank the now First Family. He said, “I wanted to give them a gift to thank them very much for all they do for the area,” he said. “They provide around 300 jobs here; no one else is doing that for us. Students work there in the summer and are going back to university with thousands in their pocket.”

He pointed out that the resort’s support didn’t end with jobs. “The vegetables they use, the meat, the fish for the restaurant, that all comes from local suppliers. The area needs the Trump hotel.”

Over the years, Fr. Haugh crossed paths with several members of the Trump family. Talking about if any of them attended mass, he said, “No no, I don’t ever see them at mass. But that’s OK, they do enough for us. Look at the crowds that came out to the streets and the pubs to welcome them to the village; they were so happy to see them and have them back in Clare. They’re very welcome here.”

The picture that he gifted to the Trump sons was common across Doonbeg’s gift shops. It shows the remains of Doonbeg Castle, a 16th-century ruin perched above the Doonbeg River. It is a local landmark and a popular stop for visitors. Haugh passed away on April 4, 2020. After his demise, Trump sent a message of condolence to his family. “As you know, Father Joe meant a lot to me, my sons and the entire community.” He recalled a special moment during the 2016 reopening of the golf resort when Fr. Haugh had delivered a blessing.

Trump added, “Your brother provided a very special blessing that we all cherish very much,” Trump said in a note addressed to Fr. Haugh’s brother, Tommy.

“Father Joe’s loss will be felt deeply amongst all of us, and we are so grateful to have had the opportunity to know him and spend time with him.”