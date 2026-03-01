“They Can’t Erase Us” — Sterling K Brown Condemns Trump Administration’s Rollback of DEI Policies

Renowned actor Sterling K Brown slammed the Trump administration during his acceptance speech at the NAACP Image Awards.

The actor, who won Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for playing Xavier Collins in the 2025 Hulu show Paradise, at the 57th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 28, used his speech to blast the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to eliminate DEI initiatives.

“Thank you to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. I’ve spent a lot of time in predominantly white spaces, so it’s always a joy to be in a room with us,” Sterling began his acceptance speech.

The three-time NAACP Award winner commended the Trump administration for its “attack on diversity, equity, inclusion, justice,” as well as its attempt to “erase critical race theory.”

“We are living under an administration that has an attack on diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, is trying to erase critical race theory. But, like [Samuel L. Jackson] said, they can’t erase us because there is no country without us,” Sterling K Brown said.

He went on to express gratitude to the people at Hulu and Disney, adding, “I want to shout out, particularly, I would not be up here if it was not for Black women and how hard you ride for your boy. I see you. I appreciate you,” particularly acknowledging his wife and mother.

“Two in particular, Ryan Michelle Bathe, my wife, my best half, doing her very, very best. And last but not least, to Arlene Brown, who is laying at home in St. Louis right now, living bravely with ALS for the past 8 years. Mama, I love you so much, and I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you. God bless y’all,” Sterling K Brown remarked.

Brown married his college sweetheart in March 2006 after meeting at Stanford University in the ’90s. Although the couple dated on and off in college and broke up when they graduated, they again rekindled their romance, as per People Magazine.

Sharing candid remarks about the challenges they face in their relationship, during the February 26 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the Paradise actor stated, “Biggest thing we disagree on is probably the temperature of the bedroom. She likes things very warm. And then her posterior also has a lot of warmth to it as well. And she’ll back it into me — and it’s a delightful posterior, don’t get me wrong. But there are times it’ll be like, ‘Oh, the heat coming off of this thing is massive!’

He continued, “And I just break into a full-body sweat. I kick the sheets off, she tries to put it on and back that thing up. It’s something. It’s something.”

Sterling K Brown further shared that they have completely opposite travel routines, sharing that his wife has “missed over two dozen flights” in their 20 years together.

​“She’ll miss a flight, whether we’re together or not. And when we’re not together she’ll be like, ‘Sorry … I thought I was going to be home. I missed the flight. I’ll see you another day,’” he continued.

Previously, in a January 17 live taping of That Was Us, the actor shared affection for his wife, stating, “we keep choosing each other.”

​

“My wife is the love of my life, not because it’s always easy, but because we keep choosing each other. You know what I’m saying? Sterling K Brown said.

​Following their marriage, the couple welcomed their first son, Andrew, in 2011, before welcoming their second son, Amaré, in 2015.