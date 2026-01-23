“They Called Me Illegal”: Heartbroken Young Soccer Player Describes Anti-Immigrant Harassment

Max Tet had just won a two-month youth soccer tournament. He should have been smiling, sweaty, proud, and thinking about the next game, not the words thrown at him between matches.

Instead, the 12-year-old stood in front of a camera, shaking and confused, trying to explain why another child told him he was “illegal,” that President Donald Trump would “get him,” and that he’d be sent “back” to a place he has never lived. Max was born in the United States. Iowa is home.

“He told me I’m an illegal immigrant, even though I was born in America,” Max said in a Facebook video shared by his mother, Mtee Tet, his voice cracking. “I don’t live anywhere else.”

The video spread fast — more than a million views in days — not because it was dramatic, but because it was painfully plain. A child trying to understand why winning didn’t feel like winning anymore, according to the Des Moines Register.

His mother later explained she didn’t post the video to start a fight or chase attention. She posted it because her son couldn’t carry the moment alone.

“He was left carrying the weight of what was said to him and dealing with hurt that no child should experience,” she wrote.

Online, the reaction was immediate and emotional. Many commenters didn’t just see Max. They saw their own kids. Or themselves. Or the tone of the country bleeding into places it shouldn’t — youth sports, playgrounds, school buses.

“This is heartbreaking,” one commenter wrote. “Our kids shouldn’t go through this. Stay strong, Max.” Another said, “It’s bad enough hearing this as an adult. As a kid? It hits a hundred times harder.”

Several pointed directly to the political climate. In the past week alone, ICE operations and federal immigration crackdowns have dominated headlines, protests, and social feeds. Words like “illegal,” “deport,” and “send them back” aren’t abstract anymore. They’re being repeated by children who barely understand them.

“I’ve noticed this kind of hate happening more during this government,” one parent wrote. “It happened to my daughter too.”

That connection — between national rhetoric and local harm — is what made Max’s video resonate. It wasn’t just about one soccer field in Iowa. It was about how fear travels downhill.

“The division and hate we see in our country are clearly reaching our children,” Mtee Tet wrote. “And that is heartbreaking. We all need to do better.”

JD Vance visited Minneapolis in a show of support for ICE.

Among those detained this week was a 5-year-old boy.

Support poured in from across the country and beyond. Some offered prayers. Others offered action.

“Please hold the league accountable,” one commenter urged. “There is no room for racism in this sport.”

Another wrote simply, “Max, you belong here. This is your home.”

Strangers spoke directly to the boy’s character. “Can you tell Max he’s my hero?” one comment read. “For being brave enough to speak his truth.”

The soccer facility hosting the tournament has since opened an investigation into the incident, according to Max’s mother. But for many watching, the larger issue isn’t discipline. It’s damage already done.

One comment summed it up quietly: “He should have been celebrating a trophy. Instead, he learned something about America.”

Max did win his tournament. There’s a photo of him holding the cup. But what people will remember is the moment after — when a child learned that even joy can be taken, and still chose to speak.

And maybe that’s why his video struck a nerve. Not because it was loud. But because it was honest.