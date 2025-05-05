THESE Met Gala Looks Sparked Hilarious Meme Fest—Even Rihanna Wasn’t Spared!

The Met Gala is undoubtedly the biggest and most-awaited evening in the world of fashion and glamor. Celebrities from around the world dress up according to the theme and pose on the red carpet. Over the years, many celebrity looks have gone viral from the Met Gala red carpet for their quirkiness. From Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, and Katy Perry, the outlandish attires of celebs have also sparked a meme-fest on social media. Let’s take a look at some of the most viral Met Gala outfits that became instant memes.

1. Rihanna’s Legendary Yellow Dress

Rihanna’s legendary yellow dress designed by Guo Pei, which forever changed the Gala’s reputation pic.twitter.com/e1YsSfFq4a — boy (@notgwendalupe) May 6, 2024

In 2015, Rihanna arrived at the red carpet in a Guo Pei creation with an insanely long train. Internet users went wild, comparing her look with breakfast menu. Netizens compared her yellow train to omelette and pizza. Though it was Rihanna’s grace that made her look iconic, but it’s the creative memes that made it legendary and memorable in the Met Gala history.

2. Jared Leto’s Unique Spare Head Couture

Jared Leto at the Met Gala 2019 always always surprising us pic.twitter.com/nreethWsie — EchelonRiodeJaneiro (@Rio_To_Mars) May 5, 2025

In 2019, actor and musician Jared Leto made heads turn with his ‘spare head’ outfit. He wore a crimson Gucci gown while holding a realistic replica of his own head in his hand. Needless to say, his walk was quite a performance and served memes to social media on a platter. Some compared it with Halloween decor, while others joked that Leto brought a +1 for the evening.

3. Katy Perry’s Chandelier and Hamburger Dress

katy putting on a burger costume at the after party later that yearpic.twitter.com/w3YwpwmovL — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) July 14, 2024

Imagine a celebrity arriving dressed up as a chandelier and leaving as a hamburger. Well, that’s Katy Perry who stunned the tabloids and fans by pulling off two bizarre outfits in one night. In 2019, Katy literally lit up the evening as she wore a chandelier-inspired ensemble by Moschino, which included a shimmery mini dress covered in swarovski crystals and a working light fixture. For the afterparty, she turned into a walking hamburger!

4. Frank Ocean’s Alien Baby

Grammy award winner Frank Ocean didn’t walk the red carpet alone in 2021. He carried along a baby in his arms. This baby, however, was neon in color, and robotic. The alien looking baby blinked and waved hands, thus drawing attention of fans and paparazzi. People on the internet named the fake baby ‘Shrek Jr.’, ‘Yoda’s cousin’ and ‘Frank Jr.’.

5. Lil Nas X’s 3 Layers of Outfit

The MET Gala is tomorrow. Back in 2021, Lil Nas X went for the first time and stunned with 3 layers of outfits. pic.twitter.com/Cu5k6hOT8e — DavideLNX 🏳️‍🌈 (@DavideLNX) May 4, 2025

Why wear just one outfit to an event when you can pull off three? Lil Nas X stunned everyone with his three outfit changes on Met Gala red carpet in 2021. In his first attire, he made jaws drop in a regal cape. He then unveiled his golden armour underneath and finally posed in a shimmering bodysuit in the final layer. Internet users got enough content to post hilarious memes over the next few weeks.