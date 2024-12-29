These Hollywood Celebrities Are Not Going to Have a ‘Happy New Year’ in 2025

Many big names in Hollywood will not be having a great 2025. The reason is that they’d be busy fighting legal battles in court. Some serious charges include sex trafficking and assault to fraud and sexual offenses. Here’s a closer look at the names making headlines at this moment and the allegations they face.

1. Sean “Diddy” Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be having his trial on May 5, 2025. There are serious allegations against the music mogul, including claims of sex trafficking and racketeering. That has kept him incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since September 2024. There were many bail requests, but no heed was paid to it. The bail pleas were rejected with a concern of possible tampering of evidence.

According to the allegations from prosecutors, Combs orchestrated events where individuals were coerced into non-consensual activities. With these serious charges pressed against him, the case is bound to get plenty of attention.

2. A$AP Rocky

Rakim Mayers, who is famous as A$AP Rocky to the world now, will have his trial in Los Angeles. It starts on January 21, 2025. The rapper is accused of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm back from a 2021 incident.

Prosecutors had claimed that Mayers fired a gun at his former friend and collaborator, Terell Ephron, when they were having an altercation. If he is convicted and the accusations are proved, he’ll be facing a sentence of up to 24 years in prison. The charges are serious, yet his legal team appears to be very confident in his innocence. The rapper has pleaded not to be guilty.

3. YNW Melly

Rapper YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is set for a retrial on September 10, 2025, after his 2023 double-murder trial came to a close following a mistrial due to a hung jury. Prosecutors are strongly seeking death penalty for Melly. As per their claims, Demons fatally shot two close friends. Then, he staged the crime scene such that it would appear like a drive-by shooting.

Demons is super strong to stick to his innocence and pleads not guilty. The retrial will be catching widespread attention from around the world.

4. John Alford

Former actor John Alford, best known for his roles in Grange Hill and London’s Burning, will be facing trial in 2025 on charges of sexual offenses involving two individuals. At 53, Alford’s legal woes have been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Previously, his trial was delayed multiple times before it was finally confirmed for next year.

There are some serious charges against these big names. As the trials keep proceeding, the updates will keep making headlines. The outcomes could have far-reaching consequences for both the accused and the entertainment industry as a whole.