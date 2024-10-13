Hollywood A-Listers Share The Disturbing Things They Know About Diddy's Twisted Parties

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

It's no surprise that A-listers like 50 Cent, Ashton Kutcher, and Usher have their own unique stories when it comes to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous 'freak offs.' These wild, drug-fueled parties left a lasting impression on everyone. Be it those who attended or stayed far away from it. Celebs like Ice Cube flat-out denied any involvement, saying, “ain’t never been to a Diddy party.” Usher gave a more vivid account, saying, “There was always girls around… or several people in a room having an orgy.” Even those like Khloé Kardashian and Kutcher hinted at how bizarre these gatherings were.

50 Cent didn't hold back when speaking about Diddy's notorious parties. Federal authorities revealed shocking details of the rap mogul's drug-fueled gatherings following Diddy's arrest. Den of Thieves actor revealed he had always kept his distance from those events. He said, "I've been staying out of that s--- for years. It's just an uncomfortable energy connected to it," as per The Hollywood Reporter. 50 Cent's discomfort with Diddy wasn't new. He mentioned that Diddy had once asked to take him shopping. "I thought that was the weirdest s--- in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman," he said and added, "I'm just like, 'Naw, I'm not f------ with this weird energy or weird s---.'" He admitted he was never comfortable being around Diddy after that incident.

Ashton Kutcher managed to dodge any direct questions about Diddy's wild parties for years with his cryptic replies. Kutcher was asked to share any wild stories from Diddy's gatherings during a 2019 interview once. He said, "Can't tell that one either. … I'm actually cycling through them. Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing." He went on to describe his relationship with Diddy as "really bizarre," explaining, “It started over Punk’d because he was like, ‘Yo, you can’t punk me!’ I was like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you, everybody is on the table.’ That started our conversation. We became fast friends and we used to just hang out, and watch football together.”

Damon Dash has a personal connection to Diddy's world. Aaliyah was the girl he dated and she was the one who was also linked to Diddy during her career. Dash addressed old photos of him attending one of Diddy's parties in an Instagram Live session. He clarified that he didn’t frequent those events. "I didn't go to those parties," Dash said. He referred to a gathering in the Hamptons he attended with Aaliyah. He explained that the event took place about 20 years ago. "We hung out there and then we left and that's what happened," Dash said.

Ellen DeGeneres also crossed paths with Diddy at his extravagant parties. She teased Diddy about his habit of arriving late during a 2018 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. DeGeneres asked, "Are you going to be tardy to my party as well?" Diddy responded, "Yes, I am – no. You know I have to arrive fashionably late." In another 2009 interview, DeGeneres asked Diddy if she was invited to his birthday party, to which he replied: "I invite you to all my parties, you just don't seem to show up." The rapper explained that the party typically begins and concludes with a 'after-party' on 'the top two floors' of a hotel, as per Ladbible

Ice Cube made it very clear that he had no involvement in Diddy's controversial parties during a concert in Las Vegas on September 22. Ice Cube said, "Almost 40 years rocking the mic and I'm gonna tell you right now. It Was a Good Day. Me and W.C. ain't never been to a Diddy party. You ain't gotta worry about us on those motherf--k--g tapes." His straightforward dismissal seemed like an effort to distance himself from the scandal surrounding Diddy's infamous gatherings.

Jenny Mollen recalled being approached when she was 19 years old by someone claiming to represent Diddy. "One time when I was like 19, I was in San Diego and this guy came over and he's like, ‘My boss wants to meet you,’" Mollen said in an Instagram video. Mollen wore a maroon button-up shirt and jeans at the time. Diddy apparently invited her to his room for a private party after their meeting, but she rejected, as per Radar Online.

Katt Williams shared his experience of being invited to Diddy's parties but always refusing. Williams was asked if he had ever attended the gatherings during an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, to which he replied, "I've had to turn down $50 million four times. Just to protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about, right?" Williams then added, "Cause P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no. You got to tell him no! I did. See, I got the receipts for everything I’m telling you, that’s why I can say them so freely.” He made it clear that he was never part of Diddy's inner circle of partygoers.

Kelly Ripa had once expressed her desire to join the glamorous world of Diddy's parties. Ripa excitedly asked about Mary J. Blige's experience on Diddy's boat in an interview with her when she said, "I was in Capri, and I was actually visiting my big brother Puff’s boat.” To which Ripa said, "Next time you go on Puff's boat, we'd like to!" Her comments reflected the allure that Diddy's lavish lifestyle had for many in Hollywood, as per Us Weekly.

Kendra Wilkinson attended a few of Diddy's parties. She claimed not to have witnessed anything particularly troubling while she was attending it. Wilkinson said, “I had a great time in my youth. I didn’t really see anything. Like, I never saw anything really bad happening around me.” She admitted that sex was a part of the scene but insisted that her own experiences were tame. “Sex is sex, in my opinion. I’m not saying that something bad didn’t happen. I’m saying that nothing bad ever happened to me,” Wilkinson said.

Kardashian shocked many when she shared details about nudity at one of Diddy's parties. Kardashian talked about an event where she noticed something strange on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I got on a plane at 5:30 AM. Well, this party... I think half the people there were naked...,” she said casually. Her comments hinted at the wild nature of some of these events but also sparked more questions about what else may have been going on behind closed doors.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)