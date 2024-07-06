These Biden Family Members Push POTUS to Fire Staff Amid Growing Withdrawal Calls

Will he? Will he not? The question is looming over POTUS Joe Biden's head about his withdrawal from the presidential race amid voices amplifying. However, a new report from NBC News revealed that although the 46th president is acknowledging the criticism, his wife Jill Biden, and attorney son Hunter Biden are forcing him to stay in the race and asking to "fire staff" that's against it.

The support from the two people to whom Biden listens the most came at the time when the Democrat told his allies he is "re-considering" his re-election bid. Apart from Jill and Hunter, the president's sister Valerie Biden Owens, who's known to be his "gut check" and closest adviser, is likely to attend face-to-face meetings in the White House to discuss her brother's election campaign.

I no longer blame @POTUS Biden for not stepping aside. He no longer has the mental acuity to make important judgments about himself.



It is becoming increasingly clear however that the fault lies with @FLOTUS Jill Biden.



FL Jill Biden becomes irrelevant the moment her husband… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) June 30, 2024

However, the White House denied these reports and claimed Biden is "in it for the win." Instead, the Biden campaign staff is determined to convince supporters, allies, donors, party members, lawmakers, and governors that he's fit for the duty and can certainly beat his Republican opponent Donald Trump.

Folks, I might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to.



I might not debate as well as I used to.



But what I do know is how to tell the truth.pic.twitter.com/ep5D0EhT5P — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

Biden is not delusional about the challenges he's signed up for to fight against the former president, whose apparent win in the first presidential debate on June 27, 2024, strengthened his chances of winning. Shortly after his debate debacle, the 46th president of the United States acknowledged at a fundraiser that he may have underperformed but he "knows" his job.

He explained that he "wasn't very smart" for "traveling around the world a couple of times" before the debate, blaming his poor performance on jet lag, adding, "I didn't listen to my staff... and then I nearly fell asleep on stage." However, he clarified, "It's not an excuse but an explanation."

Meanwhile, many people from the party have now been actively asking President Biden to withdraw with dignity. One of the first members of the Democratic party and Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett publicly demanded the POTUS to step down from the 2024 presidential race, citing he [Biden] "has not convinced the American people" that he's fit for the re-election, as per NPR.

“I am hopeful that (Biden) will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw,” says @RepLloydDoggett, the first sitting Democratic member of Congress to do so. He talks to @AndersonCooper tonight at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/hzVpvk7Dk1 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 2, 2024

The Texan reiterated, "We've got to do everything we possibly can to prevent Donald Trump from becoming the new authoritarian strongman in our country. [...] President Biden has some significant accomplishments. I've supported him throughout, but he has not convinced the American people."

But, despite the backlash and criticism, Biden is persevering in his re-election bid and declared, "I'm not going anywhere," rubbishing rumors of his declining stamina and mental acuity. The POTUS hosted the annual U.S. Independence Day festivities at the White House on Thursday, July 4, 2024. As he was mingling with the people, one of the voices was heard saying, "Keep up the fight."

Biden acknowledged and responded, "You got me, man. I'm not going anywhere," repeating his pledge to stay in the race despite people's concerns.