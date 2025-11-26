“There’s a Reason” — Jack Schlossberg Reveals the Method Behind the Madness

Jack Schlossberg is finally opening up about his social media trolling and other posts that never fail to catch the attention of his fans and haters. According to the Kennedy heir, “there’s a reason,” and it all goes back to his political dynasty family.

Recently, Schlossberg made a series of controversial posts aimed at various people involved with American politics, including Second Lady Usha Vance, lawyer Alan Dershowitz, his own cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and his wife, Cheryl Hines. He insisted that his posts only hold up “a mirror to the kind of political, cultural attacks, [and] personality attacks that are levied against” the Kennedy family.

Speaking with The New York Post on Monday, Jack said, “I think some people might be confused by some of the posts, but they have to understand that there’s a reason behind all of them.” He continued, “I think people called me crazy when I shaved my head, but now they know I was in solidarity with my sister, who’s sick.”

True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 20, 2025

In this statement, Jack Schlossberg was referring to his older sister, Tatiana Schlossberg, who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. In the interview with The Post, the Kennedy heir added, “So I think people are actually a lot smarter than they give themselves credit for, and I think these videos are actually a huge reason why people believe in me and that I’m someone who’s willing to put it all on the line when it matters most.”

The only grandson of John F. Kennedy took it upon himself to “take risks and move the ball forward on behalf of the party when no one asked me to, and I wasn’t a candidate.” Speaking with the outlet, he claimed that Americans have “a lot of respect” for him for speaking up against various MAGA politicians, especially those in the close circle of Donald Trump.

“You know, I think people have been objectifying people in my family forever, and I think that all I’m doing is kind of holding up a mirror to the kind of political, cultural attacks, [and] personality attacks that are levied against us and using that—showing a mirror and showing that these people are real people, too,” said Jack.

In the same interview, he also addressed the controversy surrounding his posts aimed at Usha Vance. For those unversed, Schlossberg joked that he was “having a son” with the Second Lady and the wife of JD Vance. Not just that, in one of his past posts, he even asked his followers whether Vance was more attractive than Jacqueline Kennedy, his grandmother.

While many deemed it a problematic remark, he refused to admit that he took it too far when it came to Usha Vance. Although he has lately toned down his social media outbursts, he is still taking “some risks” on behalf of the Democrats.

On November 24, Jack said, “I’ve shown a willingness to stick my neck out there and take some risks on behalf of our party and the causes we believe in, so I think some people might be confused by the videos, but other people hear the message loud and clear.”