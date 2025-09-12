“There Were So Many Cover-Ups” – Insider Claims Palace Hid Princess Diana’s Secret Extra-Marital Affairs That ‘Public Doesn’t Know About’

Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ tumultuous marriage is not new news, but the alleged affairs that Diana had might be. A source has come forward to claim that the Palace handlers struggled to keep the late royal’s extramarital affairs out of the public eye.

The exes who got married at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981 got divorced in 1996. Their marriage lasted for 15 years and had several rough patches. Diana’s knowledge of Charles’s affair with Camilla caused a significant amount of friction between the couple.

The royals who shared two children, Prince William and Prince Harry, decided to go their own ways after deciding that it was for the best. An insider has now claimed that the Princess also had extramarital affairs while being married to the Prince after she discovered about him and Camilla.

“There were so many cover-ups with Princess Diana,” the source told RadarOnline. The same insider claims that there were many things that happened behind palace doors that the “public doesn’t know about.”

Denis O’Regan, a photographer, was allegedly asked to bury a photo he took of the late princess and her sweetheart by Kensington Palace. The photo allegedly featured Diana and James Hewitt at a 1987 David Bowie concert.

Today is the 28th anniversary of Princess Diana’s passing. Rest in Peace 🤍 pic.twitter.com/xN8EXOZ6YT — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) September 1, 2025

“The next day, my agent got a call from [the] palace, saying don’t use the pictures because word had gone out and it was James Hewitt,” the photographer recalled. He went on to claim that the Palace did not want the Princess “in the press” and hence asked him to bury the snap.

O’Regan claimed that the palace officials did not want to “fuel the fire.” He went on to note how Kensington Palace intended to have as few pictures of the princess with her alleged lover as possible. The precautions were made to stop the speculation about the two from spreading even worse than it had at the time.

“Because someone would have said, ‘This is her at the show that she turned up to with James Hewitt,’ even though I didn’t get the multimillion-dollar shot of the two of them together because no one knew who he was,” the photographer explained.

Another source also noted how Diana had decided to “step out” of her marriage with Charles after he was unfaithful to her. “They didn’t love each other,” the source shared. By the time she started her affair with her riding instructor, the present King was already having an affair with Camilla.