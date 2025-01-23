“There are ONLY 2 Genders” Donald Trump’s Recent Presidential Order Puts Caitlyn Jenner in Frenzy After Initial Support

President Donald Trump, widely known for his radical views, controversial remarks, and bold statements, was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. During his post-inaugural speech, Trump addressed the crowd with confidence, declaring, “The golden age of America has begun.”

In his inaugural address, he outlined key issues his administration intends to tackle, including actions on deportations, energy policies, tariffs, and economic reforms. Trump announced plans to declare a “national emergency at our southern border,” with measures aimed at halting immigration and deporting “criminal immigrants.” Additionally, he emphasized his administration’s commitment to revitalizing the economy and addressing other pressing national concerns.

Furthermore, Trump addressed the topic of gender identity, claiming that the United States will aim to recognize only two genders—male and female. In his speech, he was adamant with his stance on the issue, referencing past decisions to expel transgender individuals from the military and elementary schools. Despite his controversial position, Trump emphasized his intention to continue advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ community, adding that he aims to put an end to what he referred to as “gender madness.”

Following the announcement, Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, the retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, is being trolled on X for her continuing support for Trump. After decades of private struggles with gender dysphoria, Caitlyn ( formerly known as Bruce Jenner) decided to transition publicly around 2015.

He just ordered the government to call you Bruce. https://t.co/Cmp91Nud1G — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) January 20, 2025

Liberal political activist Olivia Julianna replied to Jenner: “He just ordered the government to call you Bruce.” and took a jab at her. Meanwhile, Bruce Jenner was married three times and has six biological children, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, with his third wife, Kris Jenner, and stepchildren from Kris Jenner’s first marriage to lawyer Robert Kardashian, like Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian.

According to Newscreek, the Biden administration had previously broadened gender identity designations, allowing Americans to select “X” as a gender marker on passports and visas. However, with Trump’s new policies, these modifications are anticipated to be reversed, which could be a significant shift in the country’s approach to gender identity recognition.

As per several sources, Donald Trump also stated that besides new gender rules, men will be kept out of women’s sports. While transgender issues have been a subject that has been relevant to US politics in recent years, as per AP News, conservative groups such as the American Family Association are applauding Trump for taking a stand and bringing back normalcy.

Experts, including the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association, argue that gender is a spectrum rather than a binary structure consisting solely of male and female categories. Whether the new gender rules under Donald Trump’s presidency will establish a uniform structure of governance or create newfound chaos in the country remains to be seen in the coming days.