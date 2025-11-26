The Women Khalil Wheeler-Weaver Targeted — And the One Who Survived to Bring Him Down

Khalil Wheeler-Weaver has been sentenced to 160 years in prison, with a minimum of 145 years before any possibility of parole, for the murders of three women and one additional attempted murder. The chilling details of how he lured his victims have been revealed. According to The Mirror US, his recorded stalking of women began in 2016 in New Jersey.

Wheeler-Weaver targeted vulnerable women whose disappearances he believed nobody would notice. However, he was wrong, as investigators used his own methods to ultimately catch the serial killer. By then, he had already claimed many precious lives.. A woman named Robin West is believed to have been his first victim.

Robin, who was only 19 at the time, hailed from Philadelphia. Although she was a strong-willed teenager, she was still dealing with some mental health issues. According to The Mirror, she was also believed to have been engaged in s-x work, which her family was not aware of at the time.

New episode out now – Serial Killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver: Part 2. We discuss his final victim, Sarah, and her tenacious friends and family who led to his capture. Plus we talk the trial, legal ethics, evidentiary issues, and more. Listen now wherever you get your podcasts. 🎧 pic.twitter.com/IAweZ1ixOw — Sinisterhood (@sinisterhoodpod) February 15, 2023

The incident unfolded a few days before her 20th birthday, when she was heading to North Jersey to celebrate the special occasion. Her family grew concerned when she did not return home or contact anyone. She was declared missing, and witnesses last saw her getting into a vehicle.

Two weeks later, her body was discovered in an abandoned plot in Orange, North Jersey. However, her remains were in horrifying condition, as the property had been intentionally set on fire. It required another two weeks to recover the dental records that confirmed her identity. At that time, Robin’s death could not be connected to Wheeler-Weaver, and because of her status as a s-x worker, her case did not receive the attention it needed. Khalil, then a 20-year-old who was working as a security guard, was already scouting his next victim. Weeks later, Joanne Brown, 33, who was also a s-x worker and struggling with homelessness, was seen similarly getting into a vehicle. Six weeks later, her body was discovered in another abandoned plot near where Robin West’s burnt remains were found. According to court documents, Brown was strangled to death with her own clothing. These were two horrifying homicides, yet they could not be linked to Wheeler-Weaver, who was preparing for another slaughter. In November 2016, a woman named Tiffany Taylor, 34, reached out to the police, claiming something shocking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Complex News (@complexnews)

Tiffany, who was also a s-x worker like the killer’s last victims, told the cops that she was s-xually assaulted after being kidnapped while trying to rob a male client for money. According to the woman, the man struck her over the head before handcuffing her and taping her mouth. She woke up inside the car, finding herself strangled and assaulted.

Taylor was lucky enough to survive the attack after she managed to lock the male client in the hotel room they had booked. Later, she reported the incident to the police and gave them the name of her client, Khalil Wheeler-Weaver.

She was only his third victim. The fourth was Sarah Butler, a New Jersey University student, who met Wheeler-Weaver on a dating app. She was offered $500 to have s-x with a user named LilYachtRock. As planned, Sarah went out to meet the man, but that was the last anyone heard of her.

It wasn’t until her family went through her laptop that they discovered the conversation with the dating app user, who turned out to be none other than Khalil. Butler’s body was discovered at a conservation area in West Orange, and she had been strangled in a similar manner as the last victims, with her own clothing.

The killer was eventually apprehended, and despite his denial, his phone records and internet search history exposed him. Khalil was then charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.