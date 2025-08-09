The Wedding Guest Looks From Republican Women That No Bride Asked For

Republican women are known for their flamboyant outfits and heavy makeup. MAGA makeup and hair are famous for a reason. They follow a similar dress code while attending events or just going casual. Republican women do this for weddings, too, even when it means looking out of the place.

In some cases, they outdo the bride too, grabbing all the attention at someone else’s big day. From designer gowns to nourishing the bride in the same white shade, they have committed these mistakes.

Melania Trump

It’s a rule not to wear white, silver, or off white at another woman’s marriage. It may show you’re jealous or unhappy and wish to outshine the big day for the bride. Melania Trump was seen in a light blush color outfit at Tiffany Trump’s wedding.

Maybe she did not mean to outshine Trump’s daughter, but she did look odd one out of others who wore lilac, blue, and grey.

Tiffany was in a large embellished gown and Melania wore a sleeveless number with a belt. In person it may not have looked out of place but in pictures the two seem to be blending in.

Ivanka Trump

In a salmon colored gown, Ivanka was stealing all the attention at Bezos-Sanchez wedding. She picked a layered beautiful gown which has a mermaid design at the bottom.

The bodice was hugging her curves well, that she works out a lot for. This Tony Ward gown in Venice has the most intricate work with beads.

The gown seemed over the top and was as if demanding attention. People were impressed by how good her long legs looked in the high slit.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

She might be the queen of overdressing in feathers and bold colors. Maybe she did not get the memo for the wedding guest attire, but she was seen in a pink dress and a big coat with feathers covering it.

She was also carrying an expensive, embellished bag. She posted a carousel on Instagram showing highlights of her Italy and Monaco trip. Now it is unclear what exactly she wore to the wedding, but she might have worn this at some of the events connected to the wedding.