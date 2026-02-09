The Wedding At Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Completely Real

A couple got married during Bad Bunny ‘s praised Super Bowl halftime show, and millions watched. As it has been confirmed, the wedding was in fact very real, not a scripted event. The Puerto Rican musician’s representatives confirmed that the couple, who were not identified, actually got their marriage solemnized during Bad Bunny’s set.

The pair initially invited him to their wedding, but instead, Bad Bunny chose to invite them to his Super Bowl set. Viewers enjoyed the ceremony throughout as an officiant declared the couple married, a perfect ending. The bride and the groom, who were both dressed in white, kissed each other and clasped hands.

🚨🚨HEARTWARMING STORY🚨🚨 The couple that was in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show performance got MARRIED for real during the show. The couple invited Bad Bunny to their wedding a couple months ago, so he decided to have them get married at his performance. Beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zY4Kyb6zyR — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 9, 2026

A beautiful moment unfolded as they were surrounded by dancers and musicians, taking the whole ceremony to a new level completely. Bad Bunny also signed their marriage certificate, and a wedding cake was also provided, giving a perfect and complete ending to the wedding.

The Puerto Rican superstar’s representatives have said that it was a “joyful celebration unfolding in real time.” Although it remains unclear whether the pair’s friends and family were among the people who watched the ceremony, it has caught everyone’s attention.

“This is incredibly cool – a source familiar with Bad Bunny’s performance tonight tells me that the couple in the halftime show got married for real. They invited Bad Bunny to their wedding and in turn he invited them to get married during his performance,” Rohan Nadkarni, a NBC sports reporter, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

As the videos and photos from the ceremony went viral online, social media users shared their thoughts on them. “it’s kinda crazy everyone in the comments (myself included) could tell they were a real couple, good for them,” wrote one user. Another noted, “That’s actually insane in the best way. Turning a halftime show into a real wedding is next-level wholesome…. imagine telling people that was your wedding venue.”

Bad Bunny’s performance was historic to say the least, even apart from the wedding. He is the first primarily Spanish-speaking musician to have a full halftime show at the coveted NFL stage. In 2020, he first appeared on the halftime show, while co-starring with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s headlining performance.

The fresh off the back Grammy-winning singer started his halftime saying in Spanish, “My name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and if I’m here today at Super Bowl 60 it’s because I never, ever stopped believing in myself and you should also believe in yourself, you’re worth more than you think.” His historical set also featured guests like Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Jessica Alba, and Pedro Pascal.