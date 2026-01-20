The Waltons Alum Stands With Melissa Gilbert Amid Timothy Busfield Abuse Allegations

Following the allegations against her husband, Timothy Busfield, Melissa Gilbert has deactivated her Instagram account. However, the Little House on the Prairie alum is receiving more support from her friends while the criminal case against her husband, Timothy Busfield continues.

Gilbert’s husband Timothy Busfield is currently facing child abuse charges, but Gilbert’s longtime friends, including fellow actress Mary McDonough, are standing with her. The Waltons star McDonough recently took to Instagram to send a message of support for her friend and Little House on the Prairie alum, Gilbert, 61.

McDonough, 64, is best known for her role as Erin Walton in the 1970s television series, The Waltons, and shared images alongside Gilbert to her Instagram on Sunday, January 18. Meanwhile, alongside the photos, she sent her friend some “love” to help her through this difficult time.

Meanwhile, McDonough did not directly mention the abuse allegations against her friend’s husband. She chose instead to write in her caption, “Right now, I am sending my dear childhood friend love… Love… LOVE. Then more LOVE.”

The Waltons star isn’t the first of Gilbert’s friends to send her a public show of support, as a fellow former child star, Glenn Scarpelli also sent a similar message to Gilbert last week. Scarpelli, who played the role as a teenager on the 1980s sitcom One Day at a Time, also shared an Instagram post in Gilbert’s support. On Thursday, January 16, Scarpelli wrote, “Loving my Ol’ Friend Melissa Gilbert right now. No commentary, just love… That is all…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenn Scarpelli (@glennscarpelli)

In the meantime, Gilbert, who as mentioned deactivated her Instagram page amid the charges against her husband. She has stayed quiet about the alleged charges against Busfield, except for a statement issued through her publicist.

The statement read, “Melissa Gilbert is not making public statements at this time… She is honoring the request of Tim’s lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds,” adding:

During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family, as they navigate this moment… Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected.

In more recent news about Gilbert and her husband, the Little House on the Prairie alum could speak on Tuesday at a detention hearing for her husband, Timothy Busfield, who faces child abuse charges stemming from allegations that he inappropriately touched a child on a TV series set.

As noted by Spectrum News, Busfield is known for his appearances in Thirtysomething, Field of Dreams and The West Wing. He was held without bond last week during his first court appearance. Meanwhile, the actor called the allegations lies in a video he shared prior to turning himself in. Reportedly, Gilbert is on the list of potential witnesses submitted prior to the hearing.