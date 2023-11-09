‘The Voice’ Fans Think Gwen Stefani’s Time Is up on the Show Because of This ‘Exhausting’ Habit

Gwen Stefani is one of the music industry’s most vibrant and versatile personalities. Her warm demeanor accompanied by the friendly nature she possesses, is perhaps one of the many reasons she’s beloved by her fans. Although she’s a pioneer in her field, the Rich Girl singer is well-known for her role as a judge on The Voice. She's presently a judge on the show; the same one her husband Blake Shelton recently departed from. While Stefani brings a lot more oomph to the reality singing competition, fans believe that maybe her time on the show is almost ending.

According to The Sun, Stefani’s fans may be getting tired of her habit of taking her time to decide which team member should face off against each other in a classic showdown. This is something that Stefani is known for on the show. While her other judges on the show also face uncertainty, fans took note of Stefani’s particular struggle to make a choice. This reportedly left some viewers displeased.

Furthermore, the Just a Girl singer was also accused of allegedly “sucking up” to country singer sensation Reba McEntire who recently joined the judge's panel on The Voice. This new change occurred after Stefani’s husband Shelton had announced that after many glorious years of being on the show, he wanted to take a step back, per People. Overall, critics allege that her exhausting habit followed by her recent affinity towards McEntire further contributes to her time being up on the show.

Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire pose for photos at Stefani's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. https://t.co/0zwkNauFRX pic.twitter.com/CtVFmjQnSZ — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2023

In light of these events, fans flooded X, formerly Twitter with their thoughts on Stefani from Tuesday’s episode of the show. One person said, “Gwen continuously sucking up to Reba is quite exhausting. And zero funny tbh.” Another commented on McEntire’s presence on the show while hinting at the possibility of Stefani’s exit from the show, “Reba is hilarious, and since she’s been on I started watching again. I feel Gwen’s time is up in The Voice,” wrote the person.

A fourth one however defended Stefani and McEntire by commenting on the fun dynamic the two make. “I like them on the show together! They’re fun to watch!!” A final one added, “I can listen to Reba talk about Gwen all day!! The friendship that formed! And it showed when Reba came to Gwen’s Walk of Fame!”

Stefani recently posted a picture on Instagram featuring McEntire on what seems to be the set of The Voice. Stefani rocked a polka-dotted blue blazer with a white shirt, accompanied by a polka-dot tie. McEntire on the other hand donned an elegant black and white sweatshirt.

The two were caught in a candid moment with each other: Stefani with a pout and McEntire with a bright smile on her face, held a crown over her head. Stefani captioned the post by stating, “Back with the queen of queens.” In light of leaving the show, Stefani or her representatives haven’t issued a comment at present.

