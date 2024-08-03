'The View's Joy Behar Cuts Off Ana Navarro Mid-Conversation, "Save the Emmy's Speech"

The View, a popular daytime talk show, is known for its lively discussions. Recently, an unexpected moment caught viewers' attention. It happened when Joy Behar interrupted Ana Navarro during an important announcement. The show's hosts were sharing exciting news. They told viewers about their move to a new studio for the upcoming season. Sunny Hostin started by saying, "We are thrilled to be moving to a brand new studio downtown. Brand new, state of the art, and we will see you there in September for Season 28 of The View!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Manny Hernandez

The other hosts were equally excited. Alyssa Farah Griffin couldn't contain her enthusiasm. She said, "Our new building is so cool. Like, state of the art everything, the studio is fancy." She even joked about her initial expectations, adding with a laugh, "It's what I expected it to be like when I came here and it wasn't." As the conversation continued, Navarro tried to express gratitude. She began, "You know what, we need to, there's so many people who have worked so hard to make this seamless for us—" But before she could finish, Behar cut in. Behar exclaimed, "Alright, save the Emmys speech."

Get ready for a new ‘View’ as we end this chapter after 10 years in our studio on New York City's Upper West Side! ✨



See you in September from our new, state-of-the-art studio in downtown Manhattan when we kick off season 28! pic.twitter.com/SDvrtFYMsB — The View (@TheView) August 2, 2024

This interruption caught everyone off unprepared. Navarro glanced at the camera, stunned, as if he couldn't believe what had happened. She turned to Behar and began to remark something like, "You really are—" but Behar interrupted her again. This time, she changed the subject completely. She began talking about a birthday gift from Navarro, even though Behar's birthday was months away. The sudden shift confused the other hosts. Hostin pointed out, "It's not your birthday. Your birthday is Oct. 5!" But Behar insisted, "For now, it's my birthday. She doesn't have to give me anything for my birthday since she gave me this wonderful gift," as per Decider.

After all the confusion, Navarro revealed the gift. It was a framed copy of The New York Times announcing Donald Trump's guilty verdict. Behar was super happy with the gift. She said she’d be taking it to the new studio. The show moving to a new studio is a big deal. It means Season 27 is wrapping up and a new chapter is starting. The hosts are really excited about the fancy new facilities, so it looks like the show might get a fresh look or some changes in how it’s done.

On another recent episode of The View, Behar and Navarro had this funny moment during a talk about menopause with Michelle Jacobs and Sally Mueller, the founders of the wellness brand 'Womaness'. Behar accidentally asked the same question about sex twice. Navarro quickly chimed in and joked, "There's memory issues with menopause, too!" It was a pretty hilarious mix-up, as per Entertainment Weekly. Sara Haines said, "Joy only ever wants to talk about sex." Then Behar cut to a break.