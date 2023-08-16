‘The View’s Ana Navarro Strips Down to a Robe for an Intense “New Experience” in Turkey

The View's anchor Ana Navarro shared a bunch of photos from her Turkey vacation on Instagram. The ABC show co-host stripped down to a robe and shared the video on her official Instagram handle as the "new experience" left her feeling like a pot that has been 'scrubbed shiny.'

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (Photo by Frederick M. Brown

A Turkish bathhouse hosted the American political strategist and commentator, and she updated her followers with a quick video explaining the details of her experience, reported The US Sun. In the video, Navarro donned a deep brown robe with her wet hair pulled back in a tight bun.

She informed her fans what Hammam is and began the video by saying, "It is a very unique Turkish experience," she said by laughing hard as the girls behind photobombed her. She continued to elaborate on what all that a hammam entails, "They buff you, they polish you, they butter you up, they massage you, they scrub you, they clean you, they bathe you, they steam you."

She added, "Basically, I feel like I have been cleaned and scrubbed of all my impurities, except for my thoughts," she quipped. As Navarro expounded on a Turkish bathhouse, two hammam employees giggled and posed at the back as they cleaned the room. She appeared fresh, and her skin all radiated and glowy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

The 51-year-old captioned the video, "For me, travel is all about new experiences. Today I had a Hammam, a Turkish bath. The concept is they scrub off dead skin cells. Though I think they take some live ones too." She elaborated on how it feels to come out spick and span from the bath.

"I feel brand new, like a burnt pot that has been scrubbed shiny clean. I thought it was amazing. Al says it's his first and last - 'Mami, it was too hot. The marble hurt my knees. They scrubbed me [too] hard. It hurt." She continued, "I think he's far more delicate and sensitive than I am—- not a high bar," along with several laughing emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Navarro is on vacation and has been all touristy in Turkey. She's been sharing her experiences while off-duty from ABC's talk show, The View. Meanwhile, she treated fans with a post donning a swimsuit and ditching makeup as she enjoyed a yacht ride. She let her wet and salty brunette locks sway in the wind.

The ABC star flaunted her 'curvaceous bod,' exposing her natural skin, and posed bare-chested in front of a yacht- Bodrum Queen. Confident in her own skin, she captioned, "Beach hair, Don't care. I plan to go all of August happy and carefree, without using a blow-dryer or putting on makeup, hair extensions, or Spanx."

Navarro concluded, "Letting it all just be. Ok. Maybe a little lipstick." Fans were quick to pass comments and compliments on her youthful personality. An Instagram fan, @lorimallory, complimented, "You're aging backward. Nothing better for the body or soul than salty sea air. Enjoy!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

@my_lala_land_ns echoed, "Love being on the sea! Also, you look like you're 20! Your skin is radiant." A third fan, @madeleen7, agreed, "Looking good, Ana. Nothing like boating in the Mediterranean!" Navarro and her co-hosts are enjoying a break from the talk show, and the ladies have celebrated the finale of Season 26.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8845341/the-view-ana-navarro-strips-robe-new-experience/

