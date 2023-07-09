The View’s Ana Navarro Fires Back After Being Criticized Over Vacation Photos: "I Post Whatever I Want"

The View host Ana Navarro has been facing a barrage of judgmental comments from some of her followers on her recent Instagram posts. The co-host has now broken her silence and responded to these comments. Navarro confidently defended her right to post whatever she chooses on her social media platforms. This was in response to a critical remark about her posts during her trip to the Dominican Republic. While serving as a co-host on The View, Navarro typically maintains a modest and professional fashion sense. However, when she is not on television, she creates buzz with her eye-catching and dramatic looks on her social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Also Read: ‘The View’ Fans Are Furious as Show Airs Rerun of Old Episode After Schedule Change: “Too Much Going On”

In a series of captivating images, the 51-year-old shared glimpses of her experience in the Dominican Republic. The photos showcased a stunning resort with an inviting in-ground pool, a spacious patio, and an additional pool with a view of the beach. Navarro also treated her followers to snapshots of herself enjoying the sunny weather, dressed in a vibrant multi-colored bathing suit. Her beloved dog, ChaCha, joined her in some of the pictures. Another photo captured Navarro's long, bare legs as she lounged on a chair. Her 75-year-old husband, Al Cárdenas, could be seen taking a swim in the pool. A fan criticized this post and posed the question, "Again, we are looking at your feet…why Ana?" In response, the political strategist fired back with the following reply: "You looking at my feet cuz you choose to follow my page, and I post whatever I want. Besides, I like this nail color a lot."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Navarro and Cárdenas seemed to be enjoying their trip. However, Navarro acknowledged in her caption that they encountered a few challenges during their travel journey. "It’s a heavy travel wknd. There’ll surely be airline issues and complaints. I want to share the extraordinary kindness the @AmericanAir family had w/me. My husband left his IPad on the plane. Esteban, a flight attendant I met on [the plane] found it. Their team in the Dominican Republic worked very hard to find me & return it. Now we are all good and ready for fun in the [sun] ¡Ay bendito!" she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Also Read: 'The View's' Sara Haines Brutally Throws Shade At Co-hosts & Admits That Their Advice Isn’t 'The Best’

According to The U.S. Sun, Navarro's vacation coincides with The View's week-long break from airing new episodes. Typically, she joins the panel on Mondays and Fridays, but this was not the case in the past two episodes. On Friday, June 30, instead of the show's regular daily broadcasts, an old episode from May 2 was aired. The episode featured actress Ellie Kemper and ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts as guests.

Despite viewers' hopes for new episodes to resume this week, they were disappointed once again as a rerun aired during the regular time slot. The show indicated at the bottom left of the screen that it was an "encore presentation" from May 9. The episode included a conversation with guest Senator Amy Klobuchar and a special segment for Teacher Appreciation Week. Reruns will continue for the remainder of the week, with new episodes scheduled to return on Monday, July 10.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Surprises Fans by Rapping to Sabrina Wu's Expert Beatboxing on ‘The View’

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Shares Her Thoughts on Dating While Getting Older: "We Know What We Are Doing"

'The View's' Ana Navarro Slammed Over Hateful Tweet Wishing to Dance on Ron DeSantis' 'Political Grave'