The View's host Sunny Hostin isn't buying Joe Jonas' "jealousy" for his estranged wife Sophie Turner's "passionate kiss" with a British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The ABC talk show's hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Hostin, and moderator Joy Behar discussed the English actress' PDA moment during a segment.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on September 1, 2023, claiming the "marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," per Rolling Stone. Their split turned nasty after the Games of Thrones star sued her ex-husband over the custody of their two daughters and demanded them to be with her in England.

Goldberg opened the segment by saying the 34-year-old is reportedly "upset" that his estranged wife is going out with a British man, Pearson, and "engaging in public displays of affection." She continued, "Jonas would also like to be in a relationship, but it's too soon, and he's focusing on their two young kids right now." By the last sentence, she [Whoopi] seemed agitated.

The comedian gave expressions that said, "Really?" Moderator Behar gave a context of the man in question, who also happened to be newly out of his previous relationship. However, the 81-year-old defended, "No one's attacking him," to which Haines and Hostin interrupted that 'Jonas was the one who filed for divorce [and not Turner.]'

The 55-year-old declared, "[I think] he has jealousy and resentment, I really do. But, I don't think he wanted that relationship to end," alleging that Jonas saw some footage of his ex-wife Turner on camera, which was the last straw for the singer. Hostin added that, in her opinion, they got married "too young."

'TOO SOON' FOR SOPHIE TURNER’S PDA? After the actress was seen kissing a new man two months after Joe Jonas filed for divorce, #TheView co-hosts weigh in and question how soon you can move on post breakup. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/uWzh0HUUkK — The View (@TheView) November 10, 2023

Turner was 23, and Jonas was 29 when they tied the knot in 2019. While defending the mother-of-two, Hostin argued that "she's simply finding her groove right now." Haines added Jonas should refrain from commenting because it's her decision whether to explore relationships or not.

Behar echoed with her co-panelists and urged the GOT alum to "go for it, girl; these are the wonder years." Hostin agreed. The lawyer claimed Turner also got a good catch, mentioning the Aristocrat's wealth, which is over $270 million.

Behar favored Turner and said, "And by the way, she's 28 years old now. Is she supposed to join a nunnery just because she split with him?" While the audience laughed, the panelists were in unison. Apparently, Peregrine is the eldest heir of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray- a former film producer who owns a significant chunk of the Pearson media empire.

He has £5million house in Chelsea while his father owns a mansion in West Sussex with 22 bedrooms and 16,500 acres, including ten polo pitches, reported Daily Mail. The "eligible bachelor" was dating the "princess" of Greece and Denmark, Maria-Olympia.

Princess Maria is a 27-year-old model. However, it was reported in September that Peregrine parted ways from her. An onlooker who witnessed the kiss revealed, "They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London."

Jonas and Turner have reached a custody agreement over their daughters Willa, three, and Delphine, one.

