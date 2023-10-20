'The View' Producer Criticizes Joy Behar's 'Cranky' Behaviour: "News Cycles Get Dark"

Joy Behar, the beloved host of The View, is popular for her wit and unfiltered commentary on the famous daytime talk show. However, in the recent episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast, the executive producer, Brian Teta, couldn't resist calling her out for being a bit "cranky." The on-air conversation between the two provided a compelling glimpse into the dynamics behind the scenes. The episode started with Teta addressing Behar’s recent attitude towards the show. He observed, "I feel like you're feeling it this week a little bit. There are times when we've worked together when the news cycles get particularly dark, and I feel like you carry that with you more than most people." Teta’s remarks highlighted how emotionally charged one can be while covering challenging news stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Also Read: 'The View' Joy Behar Shows No Mercy Towards Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Over The Beetlejuice Scandal

However, he accepted that Behar’s irritability can sometimes be an asset because it pushes her to open up more. Teta also admitted that it can make his job more challenging. "But it makes my life generally harder because you're cranky," he confessed. Behar didn't hesitate for a moment to address Teta's concerns. She explained, "Well, I'm cranky because I want things to be better. For things to get fixed." It is evident that her passion for making the world a better place often prompts her to be vocal about pressing issues. Teta tried to provide some perspective, asserting, "Yeah, well, I'm not able to fix Middle Eastern." However, he was interrupted by Behar, who candidly remarked, "Yeah, well, no one is, it seems." This candid exchange shows the gravity of emotions and frustration that can arise when discussing complex global issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Behar (@joyvbehar)

According to The U.S. Sun, this is not the first time that Behar’s unfiltered comments have been a topic of discussion on "The View: Behind the Table" podcast. In an earlier episode, she had a memorable conversation with Teta when she discussed her new project, a play titled "Get Me Theresa Caputo." When Teta mentioned that he did a segment with the "Long Island Medium" star Theresa Caputo in the past, Behar took the opportunity to promote her upcoming play. "This is a good moment for me to plug my plays," she quipped. Teta, always ready with a quick retort, allowed her to share the show dates and promised not to edit out her plug. He playfully added, "Not that you'll know. It's not like you're gonna listen, but no, I will not edit it out." This exchange highlights the friendly banter that often occurs behind the scenes and showcases the camaraderie among the show's team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Behar (@joyvbehar)

Also Read: ‘The View’ Fans Are Left Amazed as Co-host Joy Behar’s Age Gets Revealed on Her Birthday Celebration

Throughout the podcast, Teta was amused by teasing Behar and her co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, about their behavior when the cameras were rolling. In one memorable moment, he revealed a humorous Valentine's Day card he had prepared for the co-hosts. The card read: "Dear co-hosts, Roses are red. Violets are blue. My blood pressure's high thanks to the six of you. With love, Brian." The panel’s laughter and Hostin’s acknowledgment that Teta’s words were nothing but true showed the lighthearted rapport between the hosts and the producer.

More from Inquisitr

Alyssa Farah Griffin Did This When Joy Behar Was Caught Unaware at the End of Ad Break on ‘The View'

'The View' Co-host Sara Haines Called Out for Using Vulgar Language and Insulting Donald Trump