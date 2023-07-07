'The View' Co-hosts Get Their Own Hand Crafted Miniature Dolls From Excited Super Fan

During Thursday's episode of The View, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines were surprised with custom-made dolls resembling themselves during a promotion for Goldberg's game show, The Chase. The dolls, which were given to the hosts by a fan in the audience, were created to resemble the co-hosts' promo photo outfits. Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news, "Someone in the audience made them. They are in their promo photo outfits."

Although Goldberg didn't explicitly mention the dolls on the show, the cameras showed a wide shot of the panelists sitting alongside their miniature counterparts. The dolls represented each commentator, including Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Even though Ana Navarro was absent from the episode, she still received her own doll made of yarn, which Behar displayed next to her own doll. Following the episode, The View shared a photo on their official Instagram account showing the panelists posing with their custom dolls. The caption expressed gratitude towards the audience for the thoughtful gift, "We have the best audience ever! The co-hosts were gifted with handmade dolls modeled after their cast photo!"

In other news, earlier this week, The View made headlines when actor Dermot Mulroney walked off the set in support of the Writers Guild Association's strike for fair pay. According to PEOPLE, during the episode, Mulroney discussed his extensive career in Hollywood and his latest role in Marvel's Secret Invasion. Towards the end of their conversation, as Joy Behar was preparing to go to a commercial break, Mulroney interrupted amicably, "Sorry, first [before we go to break] I want to do this symbolically — in support and solidarity with the writers, I'm gonna walk off your show. Love you." Getting up from his seat, he told the moderators, “I’ll see you on the picket lines.”

Before leaving, Mulroney shared insights into what has motivated him to work hard and stay committed to his career since he started at the age of 22. He attributed his strong work ethic to his father, acknowledging, "I'll also attribute my work ethic to my dad," he said. "That was hereditary or at least by example... I work my tail off. I love it. I've had so many people extend themselves for me and give me opportunities I never dreamed of." Mulroney expressed his love for the industry and his gratitude for the numerous opportunities he has received throughout his career, thanks to the support and generosity of others.

The surprise dolls on The View brought a lighthearted and heartwarming moment to the show, showcasing the bond between the hosts and their audience. Meanwhile, Dermot Mulroney's show of solidarity with the Writers Guild Association highlighted the ongoing discussions and challenges surrounding fair pay in the entertainment industry.

