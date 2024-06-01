‘The View’ Hosts Celebrate Trump's Conviction: "I Got So Excited, I Started Leaking"

The hosts of The View were ecstatic on Friday as they celebrated the conviction of former President Donald Trump in his historic criminal trial, viewing it as a prominent victory for the country and for themselves personally. The atmosphere was light, with each host expressing their elation over the news. Co-host Sunny Hostin summed up the sentiment and said, "I felt like America won. I felt like New York won. I felt like the Manhattan DA's office won. I felt like I won." Joy Behar echoed a similar sentiment and quipped, "I got so excited, I started leaking a little bit."

As per the sources of Fox News, Whoopi Goldberg, who typically takes Fridays off, made a special appearance to deliver the news live. She remarked, "Do not adjust your TV set. Yes, I'm here on a Friday because this is a very unique moment in history. That's why we're all at the table. I'm going to say something you've never ever heard me say before Donald John Trump is a convicted felon."

Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016, aimed at silencing her about an alleged affair. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump aide turned vocal critic, expressed, "Knowing Donald Trump personally, there’s something in him that thinks he’s untouchable and will get away with everything. And even though this was the likely outcome, I don’t think he thought it was going to come."

She further added, "It was the outcome I expected, yet I was still somehow shocked. My first thought honestly was, I feared for the safety of the judge and the jury, and I hope they have security. We live in a moment of political violent rhetoric that I think is dangerous."

As per the reports of EW, Ana Navarro, another co-host, described Trump’s conviction as a long-overdue reckoning. Navarro exclaimed, "This is a man who made my life a living hell for four years, has made the life of our country a living hell for six years, and so he deserves to be accountable. He has been Teflon Don his entire life. He has been getting away with cheating and lying and doing things and, you know, criminal acts for all this time."

Goldberg went further, advocating for a six-month prison sentence, arguing, "They love him because he has no consequences. He's a man, talking about how manly he is. I feel like, if we're going to treat this man, who used to be president, like everybody else, you're convicted of felonies, you've got to do a little bit of time and say to the judge, 'I did this, I'm sorry,' This is what [everyone else] would have to do if you were tried. Show remorse."