‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Calls Trump’s Second Term in the White House as ‘Having a Period Again'

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg went through a historic meltdown after former President Donald Trump was reelected on November 5. “So what happened last night?” Goldberg began on the popular daytime talk show. “He is the president. I am still not going to say his name. That’s not going to change,” she remarked, as per Variety.

With only a few weeks until Trump is back at the White House, the 69-year-old had some scathing welcoming words for the Republican leader. According to Decider, Goldberg compared Trump's second term in the White House to 'having a period again.' During the segment co-host Abby Huntsman commented, “Trump is president again...Like, what has changed since I was here last?” Goldberg interjected, “I feel like maybe I am just re-going through menopause again. It’s like having a period again. Never mind, anyway.”

This is not the first time Goldberg has shown her disdain for Trump on air. Earlier this year, in March, she shocked her co-hosts and audience by remarking that the Supreme Court gave the President-elect 'a rubber' in the Colorado ballot ruling. “It is really irritating the poo out of me that we have normalized him and his bad behavior,” she said while criticizing the court's ruling. “He is once again been given a rubber to put on and walk through the poo,” she continued but stopped abruptly after noticing the awkward silence.

She then quickly added, “Yes, yes, you heard me,” but didn’t explain anything further. Entertainment Weekly reported that Goldberg also had an equally bizarre message for the voters before Election Day, "Stay in line, yes, because any little thing — you pass a little gas, they want to move you out," she joked. "So, just hold it. Clutch. Just stand clutched until you get in there and then, once you are behind the curtain, let it rip."

While later acknowledging Trump's election as the 47th president, Goldberg voiced concern about the return of inciteful language and divisive discourse that Americans saw during the leader's first term. "When things get to be so bright that we see them, we got to call them out," she said per Newsweek. Meanwhile, Trump's inauguration is scheduled for Jan 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The inaugural itself and protests against Trump's election triumph are likely to draw tens of thousands of people to the capital.

Among other political dignitaries and celebrities, President Joe Biden is also expected to attend the inauguration day. “This president believes in the peaceful transfer of power, and that’s what you are going to see this president do,” a White House spokeswoman said. “It’s not about him. It’s about the American people. That’s what the American people need to see regardless of who wins.”