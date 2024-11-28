Jimmy Fallon Predicts A Major 'Awkward' Moment at Donald Trump’s 2025 Inauguration

Jimmy Fallon took the stage on The Tonight Show recently with his signature blend of humor and biting commentary, focusing on Donald Trump’s historic return to the White House. His monologue delved into Trump’s recent victory and the curious dynamic molding the upcoming inauguration, offering a comedic take on an election season that has left the nation buzzing. Fallon didn’t miss the opportunity to paint a hilarious picture of the potential awkwardness at Trump’s inauguration.

As per HuffPost, with President Joe Biden and Jill Biden confirmed to attend, Fallon joked their presence is "why the theme of Trump's inauguration speech will be "Awkwaaard!" I feel like Biden's going to spend the entire speech looking into the camera like Jim from The Office.” Fallon added that Biden might humorously mistake the ceremony for his own swearing-in, “You know when Trump's taking the oath of office, Biden's going to be loudly unwrapping a Werther's Original."

Jimmy Fallon states "last night, America decided to get back with their crazy ex and elect Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States. No matter who you voted for, I think all Americans can agree it's going to be a rough Thanksgiving." pic.twitter.com/wrSQvaQEhV — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) November 7, 2024

The comedian further added, "Yep, Biden will attend for two reasons — one, he believes in a peaceful transition of power, and, two, he thinks he's being sworn in again. Just let him have it. Let him have it. Just let him — He'll be fine.” In the clip, while transitioning from politics to Thanksgiving, Fallon tied in the absurdity of holiday traditions with sharp political satire. He joked about families serving Thanksgiving dinner at 2 p.m., to accommodate Biden’s apparent early schedule.

Fallon also covered Trump’s proposed 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian goods, humorously noting its impact on beer prices. He quipped, “Every MAGA supporter heard and was like, ‘Well, I guess it’s time to forgive Bud Light.’” Fallon’s roast of Trump never stops. A while ago, Fallon acknowledged the groundbreaking nature of Trump’s victory, delivering some of his sharpest lines. Fallon quipped, "Last night, he became the first convicted felon ever elected president. Congrats. Trump could be the first president to be under White House arrest.”

The host also took a jab at Trump’s age, pointing out that at 78, he has surpassed Biden as the oldest man elected president, as reported by Variety, even though the incumbent president's age was a focal point earlier in the election season. Fallon joked, “It’s nice Biden will pass the torch and his Life Alert necklace.”

Donald Trump at a rally at Montana State University on August 9, 2024, in Bozeman, Montana. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael Ciaglo)

Even Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 election results didn’t escape Fallon’s scathing critique. The late-night host quipped that Trump’s acceptance of his 2024 win was a first, noting, “Trump won last night in pretty convincing fashion, securing the Electoral College and the popular vote, which means for the first time ever, he’ll accept the results of an election.” Fallon previously also poked fun at the alleged weight discrepancies on Trump’s medical records, comparing the electoral vote counts to Trump’s 'made-up weight versus his actual weight.'