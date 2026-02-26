‘The View’ Host Uses Gay Slur Targeting Trump During On-Air Attack Over Men’s Hockey Support

A heated segment on The View erupted into controversy after co-host Sara Haines directed a gay slur at President Donald Trump while discussing his vocal support for the U.S. men’s hockey team.

During the exchange, Haines mocked Trump’s enthusiasm for men’s sports and said, “He loves the men’s hockey team — maybe a little too much,” before adding the slur “that’s so gay,” prompting audible reactions from the audience and visible surprise from fellow panelists.

The broader conversation had been sparked by co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who criticized Trump for highlighting the men’s hockey team while other American gold medalists were also being celebrated. Goldberg claimed the president was “insanely rude” for singling out the men’s team. “A lot of people won gold for the US, a lot of people won gold,” she said. “The women’s hockey team and the women — and the young skater who comes from an immigrant family — I mean there are a lot —”

The View Host Sarah Haines says pro-life people shouldn’t get cancer treatment because it’s “God’s will” that they die.https://t.co/gWC5ybq0ei pic.twitter.com/EyaU8p97VC — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) December 8, 2023

At that point, Haines interjected with a reference to the HBO Max series Heated Rivalry, a drama centered on a romance between rival male hockey players. “He’s clearly a fan of ‘Heated Rivalry,’ Whoopi, that’s why he loves the hockey players,” she joked. She then added, “I can agree with Donald Trump on this,” before delivering the slur that quickly ignited backlash. According to reports, the studio audience responded with a mix of laughter and audible shock.

The panel had been discussing Trump’s public praise of the men’s hockey team following their success, with critics on the show suggesting he should have more broadly acknowledged other medalists. Trump, however, has consistently celebrated American athletic achievement across multiple sports and has frequently appeared at or commented on major sporting events.

Haines emphasized during the segment that Trump “really leans into men’s sports,” framing his focus on the hockey team as part of his broader appeal to male voters. The remark and slur were delivered in that context, turning what began as a policy discussion into a personal jab.

The show did not issue an immediate on-air apology. Instead, the conversation shifted back to political strategy and messaging, while the clip began circulating widely online.

“People need to stop being so offended and recognize that the beauty of this country is that we should be able to live next to each other respectfully and disagree at the same time.”@sarahaines reacts to NFL players booed by fans for standing in solidarity for social justice. pic.twitter.com/4o6rWaSRkU — The View (@TheView) September 11, 2020

Trump has long positioned himself as a strong supporter of American athletes and traditional competition, regularly congratulating teams and individuals for their accomplishments. His supporters argue that his praise of the men’s hockey team was consistent with his broader emphasis on strength, competitiveness, and national pride.

The segment reignited criticism from Trump backers who contend that certain daytime programs routinely target the president with personal insults rather than substantive debate. Online reactions to Haines’ comment ranged from condemnation to defense of it as satire.

ABC has not announced any disciplinary action related to the broadcast. The View frequently trends online when panel exchanges spark controversy, particularly when they involve Trump.

The episode underscores how quickly discussions about President Trump can escalate on daytime television. Even a brief remark — especially one involving a gay slur — can dominate headlines and fuel a new wave of political and cultural debate.