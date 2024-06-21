'The View' Host Sunny Hostin 'Blames' Donald Trump For This Tragic Loss She Suffered Amid COVID-19

The View host Sunny Hostin couldn't hold back from blaming Donald Trump in a recent episode for a personal loss. Hostin welcomed Dr. Anthony Fauci, to discuss the pandemic and how former President Trump sailed through it. Hostin mentioned how "countless Americans" lost their family and friends to it.

"My husband lost both of his parents — two doctors — within three days of each other from the pandemic," she told Dr. Fauci, who replied, "I’m sorry." According to Decider, the host continued, "We remember those pandemic briefings. I remember the injection of bleach, perhaps, the hydroxychloroquine, dangerous recommendations."

Speaking to Fauci she said, "You were particularly disturbed, I read, by [Trump’s] refusal to wear a mask." Hostin asked, "What was this time like for you, having to contradict the President of the United States?" Before blaming Trump. "And what should everyone know about how he handled the crisis because I blame him for my in-laws’ death," she continued.

Dr. Fauci took the platform to share, "some sort of antipathy toward the President. It was very painful for me. I have a great deal of respect for the presidency of the United States of America."

Adding on to the statement about Trump he reflected, "I’ve served seven presidents, so it wasn’t like, ‘Wow, isn’t this cool that I’m contradicting the president.’ It was very, very painful."

Back in 2021, as reported by People Hostin said, "Although I've chosen a very public career, as most of you know, those of you that know my husband, Manny, know that he is intensely private. But after speaking with him, he felt that from a public health standpoint, it was very important for me to share that we are deeply saddened that Manny lost both of his parents over the holidays."

Hostin shared about her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, "He lost his father on Dec. 28 and he lost his mother on New Year’s Day, both to COVID. Sharing about her in-laws, Hostin said, they "were both physicians and they were both very careful" and "didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving with us because we all decided that it wasn’t safe. And after a lot of contact tracing, we still don’t know how they contracted this virus and this disease." She added, "COVID is very, very serious. It is not a joke, it is not a hoax."

She later thanked her colleagues for standing with her in her tough situations. "Whoopi [Goldberg], for sending so much food for several weeks," said Hostin. "Ana (Navarro) for calling us and giving us all of the information that you gained when Al was battling this virus. Meghan (McCain) for distracting me with all of the pop culture news and sending us bourbon. Manny says the best condolence gift he's gotten so far. Joy (Behar) for your calls with your humor," she added while thanking everyone.