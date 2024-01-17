'The View' Host Sara Haines Shocks Joy Behar with Her Cosmetic Procedure 'Confession' Live on Air

The View's all-women panel discussed "aging" and the societal pressure to look young in the recent episode aired on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. During the conversation, co-host Sara Haines let her secret slip when she accidentally revealed that she gets cosmetic procedures done. To which Joy Behar yelled, "confessions."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bennett Raglin

Whoopi Goldberg introduced the topic and said Generation Z is "afraid of turning 30." She continued, "But, apparently, those folks born between 1997 and 2013 are terrified of turning 30. They have threats from social media, losing their stamina, sex appeal, and value as they age..." the comedian laughed hysterically while the audience followed suit, per The Sun.

Co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin defended the Gen-Z as the lawyer said she's raising two of them (her children). She stressed, "I think it's a little bit less than they are afraid of getting older; they are unsure of the future." To which others said, "Everyone's been unsure of the future."

Why is Gen Z afraid of turning 30? https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/ghk2bdJBHE — The View (@TheView) January 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Haines chimed in, "I definitely think the societal pressure and social media is there, but I also think the onus lies on the generations before." She continued, "I say that because we live in a place where you can't even recognize people's birth faces anymore because they're fighting aging so much with all that they do."

However, she also defended those who prefer to go under the knife to look a certain way, "I'm not shaming anyone," while also accidentally admitting her own little secret, "I inject, I do my own thing." She quickly shifted gears, "When you cross over, which we all know...." as Behar interjected, "Confessions."

In a previous episode from July 2023, co-hosts Haines and Griffin called out Behar for making an inconsiderate remark on Kylie Jenner's plastic surgery decisions. And apparently, the daytime talk show's makers had to bleep out the original comment by Behar, per OK! Magazine.

When the beauty mogul revealed getting her breasts done at the age of 19, the 81-year-old comedian quipped, "Now, this is to make them bigger, not smaller because if you want... people have backaches sometimes from how big they are, I mean you're walking like Quasimodo sometimes."

She continued, "To make them bigger is strictly for men, in my opinion, because the truth is small b**** look better in dresses. Models don't have [bleep]... or whatever you want to call them." To this, Griffin confronted, "Can we say that?!" Meanwhile, Haines agreed and said, "I'm pretty sure you can't."

However, despite being called out, Behar continued laughing and didn't find what she said problematic. Haines went ahead with her point, "And someone once said, 'the Kardashians are the only people that took their birth faces as merely a suggestion,'" as the audience and the panelists burst out laughing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nomi Ellenson

Behar again quipped, "Oh, they're fixing their insides too, darling!" As Griffin added, "I think the dissatisfaction with your outward appearance will always be there unless you learn to love for yourself."

