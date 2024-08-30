'The View' Host Sara Haines Says Trump Mistook Vance's 'America's Hitler' Comment as a 'Compliment'

JD Vance landed himself in hot waters with plenty of women regarding his 'childless cat ladies' remark, including the fierce all-women panelists of The View. ABC's daytime talk show hosts ripped Vance apart for making insensitive comments about women who don't have kids running the country in a 2021 interview with conservative journalist Tucker Carlson.

Whoopi Goldberg opened up the discussion to the panel, firing at Vance for daring to say such a statement. After her, it was moderator Joy Behar who sarcastically quipped, "It's so mean against cats! Why do Republicans hate animals? One of them once shot a puppy, now he's dragging poor cats into the situation. What is their problem with animals?" Meanwhile, she reminded panelists of another statement of Vance where he called Donald Trump 'America's Hitler.'

"I think it's very hard for Trump to get over the fact that he called him 'America's Hitler, even though he reneged on it,'" said Behar. To this, Sara Haines chimed in, "He probably thought it was a compliment." Behar echoed, "Well, I'm sure Trump thinks it's a compliment. Yes, for sure. But I mean, a hard one to get over, I think, when someone called you the most disgraceful, the most evil person in the world. And now you say, 'I didn't really mean it."

By now, Vance has gained a reputation similar to Trump in terms of their opinions on women, especially. The former president, who's running for a second term in the White House, announced the Ohio senator as his running mate should he win the 2024 elections in November. His 'gender' specific remarks smell greatly of Trump's own views on how women should be like. Partners in sync.

But back when he was not a Trumpian, the 40-year-old didn't spare his now-to-be-boss of his sharp tongue and compared him to the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. He privately wrote to an associate on Facebook in 2016, "I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn't be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he's America's Hitler," per Reuters.

Additionally, in 2016 and 2017, the Hillbilly Elegy author said Trump was "cultural heroin" and "just another opioid" for Middle America. And ahead of the 2016 elections, Vance declared that he was "definitely not" voting for Trump, and despite being a Republican contemplated siding with then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, as per CNN. In fact, he raised his concern about Trump after his Access Hollywood tape leaked, by tweeting, "Fellow Christians, everyone is watching us when we apologize for this man. Lord help us." However, it seems that Trump has decided to let bygones be bygones and chose him as his VP. Vance, in his defense, said that people change their minds all the time and he too has changed his about the Republican nominee.