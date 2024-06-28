'The View' Host Joy Behar Quips 'Someday' She’ll ‘Get It on With a Lady’: "I’ll Do It in My..."

Joy Behar, the popular co-host of The View, has once again flaunted her unparalleled knack for humor and wit. At 81, she continues to surprise her audience with candid revelations and playful banter. On a recent episode of the show, Behar ignited laughter and curiosity when she jested about the possibility of exploring a romantic relationship with a woman —albeit, not until her 90s. The humorous exchange occurred during a lively discussion with comedians Sandra Bernhard and Judy Gold, both prominent figures in the LGBTQIA+ community. When Bernhard questioned, “Here’s a question. Have you ever gotten it on with a lady?” Behar responded, “No. But someday, I will…I’ll do it in my 90s.” Bernard hopped in between and exclaimed, “You better hurry up, Joy.”

Despite her playful comments, Behar’s love life has been an intriguing journey. She has been married to Steve Janowitz since 2011, a relationship that began in an unconventional setting. Earlier, she revealed, “I don’t know if you know this about me, but I met my husband at a semi-nudist colony. It’s true. He was naked, I was not. Because for a man to see me naked, I have to be in his will.”

Their unique start blossomed into a long-term relationship, culminating in marriage after nearly 30 years of dating. She remarked, “I waited until all the parents were dead. So I have no in-laws at all. He has none and I have none. ’Cause marriage is mostly about in-laws, I find. They always want you to visit them and come for lasagna,” as reported by US Weekly.

As per the sources of Page Six, during the episode, she jested about her co-host Sara Haines, referring to her as a ‘closeted, lipstick lesbian.’ Haines humorously commented, “I went to Smith College. I played on a gay volleyball team. I’m gay-adjacent. Or not-adjacent.” The episode also featured Sandra Bernhard and Judy Gold discussing their participation in the Netflix documentary "Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution," which delves into the history of LGBTQIA+ stand-up comedy.

Gold, who has been with her partner Elysa Halpern since 2007 and is a mother of two, reflected on her journey of coming out on stage, driven by the birth of her first child. She said, “I came up in the straight clubs. I have to say, I came out because of my child, but I think it was precisely because of him that it made it easier for me to come out. I think people were more comfortable hearing about gay parenting….We’re the truth-tellers…It wasn’t always easy to tell the truth because there was a lot of pushback. And I also believe our young LGBTQ community needs to know their history. It’s very important.”