'The View' Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Takes a Dig at Kardashians on Live TV

The View host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, openly snubbed the Kardashians on live TV while discussing a topic on beauty standards. She said, "Look like yourself. There's only one you. There's already Kardashians. You don't need to look like one."

The studio audience was left gasping after she uttered the statement. However, Griffin was quick to add, "I mean they're beautiful. No dig at them. They're beautiful," to which the audience reacted with laughter.

The main topic on Tuesday's episode of The View was Martha Stewart's stunning historic moment on the cover of Sports Illustrated at the age of 81. The panel was all praise for the maverick entrepreneur and the discussion surrounded aging and beauty standards among women.

Alyssa went on to say that "they have had many veteran actresses on the show, including The View's own Joy Behar, who have made her look at aging differently." She added, "What I love about this is that she looks like herself."

Griffin also shared her views on the current generation and said that she gets a little sad with this generation of women because they are not being themselves and are trying to adapt to the current beauty trend. However, Alyssa doesn't seem to be a fan of the Kardashians since she has dissed them previously as well. In March, she openly shaded Kylie Jenner in a live rant about the beauty mogul's supposed feud with Selena Gomez. Taking sides with the Only Murders in the Building actress, Griffin explained why she believed in Gomez.

Alyssa said, "OK, the internet is not always what you think, so I'm going to believe Selena Gomez – although, I'm always team Selena in this case. But it did kind of seem like they were ganging up on her! They posted something mocking her, and it just… they were mocking her eyebrows, and that's a sensitive subject for me, too," she explained further.

"What I love about Selena Gomez is that she's body positive, she shows herself with no makeup, she gets involved with causes. She uses her platform as the most-followed woman on social media for good causes. Not a dig at Kylie Jenner, the second-most-followed, but I feel like it's more just, like, thirst traps. And sort of like: 'Come to my page and think maybe someday you could look this good if you have enough money to buy it.'"

Concluding her remarks she said, "I'm sorry, that was shady, but I love Selena Gomez." Her fellow host, Joy Behar, reacted instantly, "Wow, that was a mean girl remark right there." Alyssa then laughed and admitted, "I know, I just went there." The Kardashians have been called out for their 'fake' beauty standards by fans as well. The sister clan is known for doctoring and photoshopping their pictures by using many filters on their images and videos.