After being engaged for more than a year, The View host Alyssa Farah Griffin wed Justin Griffin, a business and mass communication expert, in November 2021. Alyssa, 34, admitted to being a "nightmare" in their marriage during a live TV episode on the popular political and hot topics show. In the episode, Sara Haines, 46, Sunny Hostin, 54, Ana Navarro, 51, and Joy Behar, 80, talked about relationships, which led to the awkward disclosure on television.

Alyssa admitted, "I'm guilty of a tit-for-that relationship, where you start listing off everything you did that day to prove you were more busy than the other person." Sara then laughed as her co-host yelled: "That's not healthy!" Alyssa continued, and Sunny gave her castmate an uncomfortable look, "I actually said to my husband: 'Did you host a nationally televised show today? My poor husband was like, 'What?' I'm a nightmare."

Also Read: Ana Navarro Calls Out Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg for ‘Not Watching’ ‘The View’ When She’s Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah)

Sunny continued to laugh uncontrollably as she repeated the phrase, "I'm a nightmare." Meanwhile, Joy crossed her arms as Ana rubbed her chin and glanced at the camera. But this isn't the first time Alyssa has brought up her husband on the morning talk show. During a politically charged conversation in the middle of September, moderator Whoopi had asked an unexpected question. Whoopi abruptly stopped the former White House communication specialist in the middle of her analysis of the political issue and inquired, "Are you pregnant?" Griffin was caught completely unprepared on camera and chastised the Sister Act actress saying, "You can't say that when my mother-in-law is here, who's dying for me to get pregnant!" "Is it possible for the panel to place bets on the baby rumor then?" co-host Sunny then asked. To this, Alyssa replied, "But we are not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it. "We're working on it." Whoopi instantly interrupted: "Forgive me. I see...you have this glow."

Later, Alyssa mentioned in her interview with executive producer Brian Teta that Justin didn't appear to mind Whoopi's question. She revealed: "He thought it was hilarious. He was flattered by it. And he's like, this is an excuse to make a baby tonight because we've got to prove Whoopi right." As per People, Griffin had earlier mentioned that she used a 'thirst trap' to reconcile with her husband after they had briefly broken up initially.

Also Read: ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Urges Judge to Impose $10 Million Fine on Donald Trump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah)

"I love a good thirst trap," The View co-host had said. "My husband and I went on one brief hiatus a few months into dating, we were doing long distance. He broke up with me. I was devastated. But how do you get him back? Post a sexy beachside photo." She continued, "He was calling me the next day and we were back together within a few days." Her parting advice was, "Make them know what they're missing."

Also Read: Alyssa Farah Griffin of ‘The View’ Talks About Workplace Abuse, Says Her Former Boss Was 'Harsh'

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Was Startled By Claims of Taylor Swift Doing More for Economy Than Biden

Fans of 'The View' Outraged Because of Repeated Audio Turn-Off of Joy Behar and the Guest