'The View’ Fans Once Thought Whoopi Goldberg and Other Hosts Staged this Shocking Live TV Chat

Whoopi Goldberg got herself into serious trouble when she asked a co-host a very personal question on air. In an older episode of The View, Goldberg interrupted a conversation to ask Alyssa Farah Griffin whether she was pregnant. She cut herself off in the midst of a political conversation, only to ask Griffin, "Are you pregnant?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Griffin was shocked and immediately responded, "No—oh my, God." She further continued, "You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here, who’s been dying for me to get pregnant! Why? Do I look pregnant?" A surprised Joy Behar asked Whoopi, "Why would you say that?" Whoopi responded with an apology: "I just got a vibe; I’m so sorry." On the other hand, with her mouth gaping, co-host Sunny Hostin quipped that the women should "take bets at the table" on whether or not Griffin was indeed pregnant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

However, the viewers did not take this particular episode lightly and pointed fingers at the hosts for "staging" the moment. According to The Sun, many fans used Reddit to express their views related to the moment. The first post read, "Whoopi asking if AFG was pregnant was staged. Come on, folks, let’s put 2 and 2 together…. The 'surprise' question was planned between all the women and Brian during their Hot Topics meeting. It was meant to be headline-grabbing and make news. Why, for ratings, in this business everything is about ratings, even your local and national news."

They concluded by adding, "It was a staged outburst that worked because we’re still talking about it today." Another user replied to the post, "If this was NOT staged then I need to believe that Whoopi had absolutely no respect for AFG to just blurt something out on National Live TV like that, whether AFG is pregnant or not, that is completely unprofessional and disrespectful." While referring to the HT meeting, the user added, "I personally don’t believe Whoopi is that oblivious or she’s that unconscious. Was Alyssa not glowing during the HT meeting, why didn’t Whoopi ask the question there?????"

However, Griffin admitted on the show that she wasn't really against "pregnancy" and that she and her husband, Justin Griffin, are seriously contemplating having a baby. She added, "I’m very open to being pregnant soon... I am not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it. I’ll take a test when I get home just to be sure, though."

While conversing, Sunny questioned Alyssa's certainty that she wasn't expecting, and Alyssa replied, "Pretty sure." Whoopi chimed in, "Forgive me. I see. You have this glow." To this Alyssa said, "I will take it!". If she ever had a daughter, Sara Haines recommended she call her Whoopi. To this, Whoopi responded, "Don't do that to the baby."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2023. It has since been updated.