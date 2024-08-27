The Truth Behind Bill Barr's Father Writing a Novel That Hinted at Jeffrey Epstein's Pedo-Ring

Back in 2020, speculations around a strong link between the former U.S. Attorney General, William "Bill" Barr, and accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were doing the rounds. A meme hinted at cordial connections between Barr's father Donald Barr and the multi-millionaire financier, who died by suicide in 2019, pointing to the easter eggs in Donald's fiction book. The meme, as reported by Snopes, alleged, "Just to put this all in perspective, Bill Barr's father Donald Barr was Jeffrey Epstein's mentor and gave him his 1st job at an all-girls prep school. Donald Barr also wrote a bizarre novel about men in their 40s having sex with teenage girls."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

While it is true that Donald was an educator and member of the engineering department at Columbia University before going on to become the headmaster of Dalton School in Manhattan, it is still unclear whether he directly appointed Epstein as a physics and maths teacher at the same school in 1973. What is worth noting is that Donald, after a disagreement with the school board, ended up leaving his post the next year. As per the Snopes report, the idea that Donald had 'mentored' Epstein 'appears to be no more than idle speculation.'

Donald Barr, the late father of Attorney General Bill Barr, was headmaster of the Dalton school when Jeffrey Epstein was brought to teach on despite not having graduated from college pic.twitter.com/GnUI3ZlzCy — The Ogster (@Ognir2) July 9, 2019

Still, it is worth noting that Donald indeed wrote a novel titled Space Relations: A Slightly Gothic Interplanetary Tale with grotesque descriptions of underage women being held as sex slaves. The novel, published in 1973, had stark similarities with the pedo-sex trafficking ring that was busted years later functioning under the watch of Epstein. A satire on international relations and geopolitics, the novel is based on intergalactic slavery and how the colonizer oppresses its subjects; the descriptions are graphic but the book does not condone violent acts against women.

According to Heavy, when Epstein was found dead in his cell, Bill decided to launch an investigation into the highly contentious suicide. He stated, "I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody. Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered. In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death." Epstein was likely to get 45 years in prison if convicted of conspiracy and sex trafficking of numerous teen girls in New York and Florida.

Previously, Bill was also working at the Kirkland and Ellis law firm, which was also responsible for representing Epstein in a 2008 case. As such, when asked by Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse if he would investigate the DOJ's handling of Epstein's case at his confirmation hearing, Bill said, "Senator, I have to recuse myself from Kirkland & Ellis matters, I am told. And I think Kirkland & Ellis may be involved in that case, so I need to sort out exactly what my role can be. I will say that if I’m confirmed I’ll make sure your questions are answered on this case."