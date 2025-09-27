The Surprising Side of Donald Trump and Kai’s Bond – Body Language Expert Spills the Drama Behind the Scenes

The crowd expected the action when Donald Trump showed up at Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup. They weren’t ready for his granddaughter, Kai Trump, to immediately become the center of attention! Not only did the 18-year-old budding social media star and aspiring golfer tag along, but she also moved in sync with the U.S. president in a way that caught the attention of fans and analysts.

Body language expert Judi James claims that Kai was more than just taking in the golf spectacle; she had an uncanny resemblance to her grandfather’s “apprentice.”

Kai showed enthusiasm and admiration, from watching her grandfather’s every move to cupping her ear to prop up “U-S-A” chants. Her presence boosted Donald Trump’s aura, as he enjoys lively crowds. James described it as an outstanding display of “hero-worshipping awe.” Donald Trump made his way to the seats on Friday to cheers, a quick wave of his hand, and a Churchillian pose! Meanwhile, Kai cupped her ear, made frantic gestures, and called for louder applause simply because she wouldn’t let the audience’s energy go.

In an interview with The Irish Star Sport, Judi James called Kai a “personal fan” who follows Trump like a loyal apprentice in this family production. James explained, “[She] followed her grandfather everywhere (…) filming him on her phone as they walked across the tarmac (…) gazing at his face.” That relationship is key in political theater. Kai looked to be a protégé-in-training compared to only a helpful granddaughter. Kai doubled down as the hype woman to keep her grandfather’s welcome roaring while Donald Trump entertained the crowd. It was an act of loyalty broadcast live on the world’s golf stage and went beyond family pride.

Naturally, Kai Trump isn’t just any teenage spectator. She is the oldest of Trump’s ten grandchildren and already has left her mark. She was born in 2007 to Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon. She is a skilled golfer committed to the University of Miami women’s golf team starting in 2026 after winning the Trump International Palm Beach Club championship. After she referred to Donald Trump as “just a normal grandpa” during her speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention, her public image took off.

Her social media following rose rapidly despite critics calling it a calculated attempt to mellow his image. Today, she is a social media superstar with millions of followers on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. She vlogs about everything from family events to golf wins. Her identities as an influencer and a golfer came together easily at Bethpage. Just one day after introducing her clothing brand, Kai got decked out in brand-new Ryder Cup apparel, looking like a marketer and fan. Having Kai as a performance partner matters to Trump, who has long understood the value of branding.

James noticed that Donald Trump leaned into showmanship, striking poses that appeared he was Team USA’s unofficial mascot and more than just a fan. James noted that he pulled a nearly Churchillian pose as he left the plane — a call to arms for American victory. While Donald Trump combines politics with athletics, the effect was more dramatic with Kai by his side this time.

The seasoned leader and the next-generation heir (tied together by family and theatricality) built an image of each other. Having Kai take on this key position is emotional and strategic for Donald Trump, who has built his political brand on tradition and dedication.

