This week, the world learned the name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second son, and the significance behind it was unveiled. Born on August 1 in Los Angeles, the couple named their son Riot Rose Mayers. Insider information suggests that the name pays tribute to both parents, as per ET. The unique moniker Riot, embodies a sense of lively energy and rebellion, reflecting the couple's creative spirits.

Meanwhile, Rose may symbolize love and beauty, capturing Rihanna's essence, and Mayers is A$AP Rocky's real last name. This name choice appears to encompass the essence of their relationship and individual identities, creating a meaningful legacy for their child. The birth certificate, which People obtained, discloses that the couple named their newborn son Riot Rose Mayers. According to the birth certificate, he was born on August 1, 2023, at 7:41 a.m. at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

"Not everyone knows this, but Rocky loves flowers—he loves having fresh flowers in the house, he loves decorating with flowers, and he even had real flowers in his grill once, they know everyone wants to see a family pic—there will be one soon!" A source told ET that roses hold a special place in Rihanna's heart as they are her favorite flowers. Riot coincidentally echoes the title of a song previously released by Rocky. Following the arrival of their second son, the couple has chosen to maintain a low profile, embracing a peaceful family life. During the Met Gala, Rihanna and Rocky's attire sparked speculation about their son's name. Rihanna donned a Valentino gown for the Karl Lagerfeld tribute event, adorned with prominent white roses. Rocky, on the other hand, sported the same red plaid kilt seen in his "Riot" music video, as reported by Elle. These fashion choices at the gala led some to believe they might offer a clue to their son's name.

Following the confirmation from sources to People regarding the couple's August baby arrival, an insider shared that Rihanna now perceives her family as whole, fulfilling a long-held desire. This sentiment reflects something she has always yearned for, making the addition of their second child particularly meaningful for her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Victor Boyko

Rihanna, aged 35, and the rapper known for Fashion Killa already have a child named RZA Athelston. Born on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, the 15-month-old was named after the co-founder of the Wu-Tang Clan, who shares the same moniker. The rapper, at 34 years old, recently dropped his latest single, RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n), on July 20th, which serves as the second release from his forthcoming fourth studio album titled Don't Be Dumb.

Notably, the track was produced by Pharrell and Tyler, the Creator. During the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in Phoenix, Rihanna, hailing from Barbados, made the groundbreaking announcement of her second pregnancy. She achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first pregnant woman to headline the halftime show.

